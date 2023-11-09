GTA and Red Dead Redemption movie rumors shut down by Take-Two CEO

The CEO of Take-Two Strauss Zelnick has shut down rumors of potential movies for the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption franchises.

Video game adaptations have been a hot topic as of late. With huge names like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, and The Last of Us TV series, gamers are waiting to see what might come to the big screen next.

Since video games are some of the most descriptive and visually rich mediums of storytelling, players are hoping heavy hitters like Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption come soon.

However, the CEO of Take-Two has shut down rumors of a potential video game adaptation for both of the big franchises, believing the jump to film may be too risky of an endeavor for the company.

Take-Two does currently have some movies in the works, with a Bioshock movie slated for Netflix and a Borderlands movie on the way. However, CEO Strauss Zelnick mentioned that the company would be taking a “very selective approach to licensing” in the future.

Zelnick went on to state that Take-Two isn’t going to risk the company’s future or its IPs on “someone else’s execution in another area of the entertainment business.” While this statement doesn’t necessarily mention GTA or Red Dead Redemption, it’s unlikely that a movie for either franchise will come out anytime in the near future.

While the movies are likely not on the cards for now, successful adaptations may mean that we can see them coming sometime in the future. However, it’s best not to hold your breath for now, as the Borderlands movie is still over a year away, meaning it’ll be quite the wait until we know more.