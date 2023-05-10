GTA 6 publisher Take-Two allegedly planning huge marketing campaign in Miami

Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive is allegedly gearing up for a big marketing campaign in Miami, one that some fans are convinced could be the first sign of a promotional push for the highly-anticipated GTA 6.

It’s been almost a decade since GTA 5 hit store shelves in September of 2013. Since then, we’ve progressed through multiple console generations all without so much as hearing a peep on the next GTA sequel. At least, not in an official capacity.

Historic gameplay leaks and insider reports aside, Rockstar has been keeping its progress tightly under wraps. Beyond mere confirmation that GTA 6 is in active development, nothing has yet been formally revealed. As a result, any meager scrap of information typically sends fans into overdrive, and a brand new instance from a questionable May 9 Reddit post is no different.

Surfacing on the popular ‘GamingLeaksAndRumors’ subreddit from a brand new account, one that’s since been deleted, came a mysterious printed document. This letter, supposedly from Take-Two Interactive, claims to detail a major marketing push on the way in Miami for an undisclosed “triple A” title. While there’s no verifying its authenticity, and the Grand Theft Auto series hasn’t been mentioned by name, this letter alone has set the rumor mill ablaze once again.

Addressed to The Guild Downtown, a luxurious hotel in Miami, Take-Two supposedly wants to plaster an advertisement across one side of the building’s parking garage. This advertisement would then remain in place for a whopping 12 months, according to the letter. “Starting from late Summer 2023.”

Obviously, it’s worth taking this with a heaping serve of salt. The document could very well be fake, and even it were legitimate, there’s no clear indication it points to GTA 6 being the big game in focus.

However, with the lengthy period of the advertisement plan, along with the Miami location, a setting we may visit in the sequel, some fans are believing in it already.

The Guild Downtown The Guild Downtown supposedly received these marketing plans from Take-Two Interactive.

“Yes anything can be faked, but we also got Red Dead Redemption 2’s map leaked and no one even batted an eye,” one player said in the replies. “It’s also perfectly in line with how they like to advertise their games.”

“They wanna advertise from Summer 2023 to Summer 2024. Reveal trailer in the Summer, then release in 2024, that seems realistic,” another pondered.

Though naturally, the vast majority aren’t convinced by the random letter. From calls of the text being AI-generated to criticism of the basic business card attached, not everyone is sold on the potential GTA 6 marketing plans.

“Anyone could type and print this out.” “Not getting my hopes up.” “No way in hell this is real.” “This reads fake all over it.” Those and many others dominated the conversation, so as always, don’t believe everything you read.

For now, we’ll simply have to wait and see if this supposed plan comes to fruition, and thankfully, we won’t have to wait all too long. Summer is just around the corner so if GTA 6 marketing is truly set to ramp up, we should hear about it in a matter of weeks. Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted here with any further developments.