GTA 6 leaker reveals Rockstar’s plans for single-player DLC and new cities

A well-known Rockstar Games insider has revealed new details for how GTA 6 will expand with new DLC content post-launch.

GTA 6 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games of all time. Despite Rockstar not releasing any footage or details about the game officially yet, they have promised that the title will hit new benchmarks in the industry and entertainment as a whole.

Recent reports from reputable sources have also revealed that the sixth installment in the series will include a female protagonist as one of two playable characters as well as a return to Vice City.

Additionally, GTA 6 is said to have at once point featured more locations and characters, but the game was changed to focus around Vice City. Now, however, an established insider has teased that those scrapped locations will be making a return as DLC.

Rockstar Games Rockstar has promised that GTA 6 will exceed expectations.

GTA 6 post-launch DLC plans leaked

According to Tez2, who originally reported on remakes of GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption being scrapped, Rockstar will be returning to the world of single-player DLC with GTA 6.

In a post on GTAForums, the insider claimed that Rockstar will be going back to how they planned story DLC for GTA 5 before the success of GTA Online.

“When GTA V released, development on SP DLC already started prior to release,” he explained, further noting how a port of Liberty City was canned.

Tez2 went on to state that the “first wave” of new cities and missions are being planned out prior to GTA 6’s release, adding that Rockstar will allocate resources to whatever new title they work on after its launch.

GTAForums Rockstar could be adding more “fully fledged” cities to GTA 6.

As for those new cities, Tez2 believes they will be in the form of islands and “instanced new cities” such as North Yankton from the prologue mission of GTA 5.

“That way, Rockstar can introduce a new heist for the next GTA Online mode with each new DLC. If we are lucky, we could receive a fully-fledged new city from time to time,” he added.

For the time being, take all of this with a grain of salt until Rockstar officially unveils their plans, but if this information is true, it could be very good news for fans of single-player content in Grand Theft Auto.