GTA 6 fans spot secret that could limit travel early in-game

Rockstar has finally revealed GTA 6 to the world and fans think they’ve found a secret detail that could potentially limit travel early on in the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Fans from around the globe have waited for the moment for Rockstar to reveal GTA 6 and it’s finally here. The first trailer of the game is out and smashed MrBeast’s previous YouTube record, demonstrating just how much hype is surrounding the game.

While one part of the community is furious over the 2025 release, a particular group of fans have spotted new details that could limit travel early on in the game. This detail involves Lucia, one of the new protagonists in GTA 6.

Lucia’s ankle monitor left GTA 6 fans wondering about restricted map travel

If you zoom into GTA 6’s official artwork, you can see Lucia wearing an ankle monitor, which means she won’t be able to exit a certain radius, thereby restricting map travel. Posting on X, some fans joined in and said, “That’s a good spot to the detail! Didn’t see that.”

The user felt it’s similar to GTA 3 where map travel was restricted and continued further, “Bit like GTA 3 where you couldn’t go to other islands unless the bridges were cleared and fixed.” Another chimed in by saying, “Probably relates to her prison sentence.”

In the trailer, Lucia met with a parole officer wearing a prison uniform and her ankle monitor “will most likely be how they get you to stay in the starter area”, said one fan.

This didn’t stop players from theorizing the story, where one viewer said, “My theory is that parts of the map will be locked behind police stars like in GTA IV, if you cross a bridge beware of the entire Leonida State police chasing you.”

The GTA 6 hype will keep rising with each passing day, and when Rockstar releases the future trailers, some theories may sound even crazier. Until then, take a look at all the Easter eggs revealed in the trailer along with the game’s location and timeline.