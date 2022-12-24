GTA 6 fans have found another teaser that points at Vice City

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: shay.robson@dexerto.com

GTA 6 fans have found another teaser that indicates that the next installment in the series will be set in Vice City.

Despite it not even being announced, the next installment in the GTA series is one of the most anticipated games of all time.

There’s no telling when the game will officially be released, or even shown to fans for the first time for that matter, but that doesn’t stop fanatics from diving deep into every post from Rockstar Games.

It’s been rumored for quite some time that we’ll be heading back to Vice City for GTA 6, and now fans have found another teaser that points toward where the next game may take place.

GTA 6 fans find another Vice City teaser

In a December 24 tweet, GTA fan ‘nestorsite’ unveiled a potential teaser hinting that GTA 6 may well and fact be set in Vice City.

According to the fan, upon analyzing the artwork from Rockstar’s happy holidays message, they noticed the helicopter used in the image looks rather similar to the real-life Miami police department helicopters.

“I’ve been looking at the heli of Rockstar’s Christmas artwork and comparing it to GTA V’s LSPD as well as the real life versions of Los Angeles and Miami. The resemblance to the Miami helicopter is crystal clear, it’s exactly the same, I don’t think there’s any debate here,” they said.

While fans were skeptical, many did notice the similarities between the two helicopters.

While of course, it’s not much to go off, this among many other teasers do point towards the next game being set in Vice City. But, we’ll just have to wait and see.