GTA 6 can wait: GTA San Andreas VR game is in development

The classic franchise makes its official virtual reality debut with GTA San Andreas coming to Oculus Quest.

Announced at the showcase event Games To Connect, the Oculus team has announced that the company has been collaborating with Rockstar Games to bring Grand Theft Auto San Andreas to the Oculus Quest 2.

While there’s no timetable for release yet, the Oculus team said that this is an announcement that has been “many years in the making,” so the game could be arriving in an expedited fashion.

“Today at Connect, we announced that the Rockstar Games classic Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is in development for Quest 2. Get a new perspective on Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas as you experience (again or for the first time) one of gaming’s most iconic open worlds.

Advertisement

This partnership reinforces the commitment to older games that Rockstar has displayed by porting their older titles to new consoles, as well as the release of the new GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Dexerto is updating this breaking news story…