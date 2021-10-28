Facebook just got renamed with a big gaming reference

Facebook has officially changed its name to a word gamers will know all too well – Meta.

The biggest social platform in the world has a number of major brands under its umbrella, including Instagram, Whatsapp, and more.

Moving forward, however, the company will operate under a new name with a big vision.

On October 28, Facebook revealed that the new name is Meta.

Facebook renamed to Meta

Of course, this is a massively popular reference in the world of gaming. Each game has its own meta, which is ultimately the best or most effective way to play.

After months of massive investment in their own Facebook Gaming brand, acquiring many Twitch streamers on exclusive streaming deals, this is potentially another move by Mark Zuckerberg to appeal to gamers worldwide. Alternatively, it could be a coincidence.

Mark Zuckerberg on ‘future vision’

“I know that some people will say that this isn’t a time to focus on the future, and I want to acknowledge that there are important issues to work on in the present. There always will be,” Zuckerberg said.

“So for many people, I’m just not sure there ever will be a good time to focus on the future. But I also know that there are a lot of you who feel the same way that I do.” “We live for what we’re building,” Zuckerberg added. “And while we make mistakes, we keep learning and building and moving forward.”

Messenger calls are also coming to VR, he confirmed.

It’s understood that the social media platform, Facebook, will keep its original name and the change – much like Google and Alphabet in the past – affects the owning company at large.