Deadly GTA Online trick turns Oppressor MK2 into a two-seater

GTA Online’s Oppressor MK2 is one of the most deadly vehicles in the entire game and is often used by griefers, exploding everything in sight. Now, they’ve found a way to get two people on board.

While that does sound like a nightmarish thought as we approach the Halloween holiday season, it’s actually scary in a very different way.

You might be expecting to see one manning the controls, blowing people to smithereens, and the other hanging off the back with an RPG.

But the reality is quite different because it’s not easy to make this work.

How to make Oppressor MK2 a two-player vehicle

Strapping two people into a flying bike in GTA Online probably sounds like dangerous work, and that’s because it is.

Reddit user ChudSpannaday revealed their tactic to make it happen on October 6, but it doesn’t come without sacrifice.

As seen in the clip below, the player basically drove the Oppressor MK2 right into somebody, using the front piece to lift them off the ground.

The momentum of the bike’s speed kept them in place, forming the worst seat of all time. Not only is it a bumpy ride, but the player is executed in the process – which, come to think of it, is all griefers do on these bikes anyway.

In the comments, one user joked: “What do you think the MK is standing for? It’s very clear once you realize it stands for Man Kidnapping.”

At least now you know a two-seater Oppressor MK2 is a lot more deadly than normal – quite literally.