Tectone reveals how Genshin Impact TCG could “spice up” the game

The Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG is right around the corner and Tectone has revealed how it could help improve the game’s lack of end-game content.

During the Genshin Impact 3.1 livestream, HoYoverse revealed that a new TCG game mode will be added as a permanent mode. The Genius Invokation TCG will enable Travelers to battle AI and real-world opponents with various cards from Genshin Impact’s roster of characters.

Not much is currently known about the Genshin Impact TCG, but the recent announcement and current leaks have fans hopeful. One particular content creator who has voiced their excitement over the game’s new mode is Tectone, who believes it could drastically improve the Genshin’s lackluster end-game content.

HoYoverse Genshin Impact 3.3 will add Genius Invocaktion — a new permanent game mode.

“HoYoverse needs to make card drops random drops from mobs,” explained the streamer. “They can drop from any mob in the game. The harder they are to kill, the better the chance there is to have a drop – because this will actually make people explore your game, and actually do sh*t.”

Genshin Impact players have been begging HoYoverse to add more permanent content to game since launch, but aside from Spiral Abyss and Artifact farming, the developers have yet to diversify the current activities Travelers can actually embark on.

In fact, once players have completed the most recent story quests and farmed materials, there’s very little reason to ever explore each region. “The overworld is being used for absolutely nothing, except for gathering materials,” said Tectone. “Let’s spice up material gathering a little bit because I’ll be real, it’s really f*cking boring.”

In order to further utilize the game’s beautiful overworld and “spice up” mob farming, Tectone has come up with the following solution. “Once you collect X amount of copies, you can turn them into rare variants, where cards go from flat to live 2D, gold live 2D, or rainbow 2D.”

This method would certainly make farming materials a lot more rewarding, especially for long-term players who have done everything within the game. While HoYoverse has yet to reveal how Travelers will unlock cards, we do know that the Genshin Impact TCG mode will feature 220 cards and 25 of them will be characters from the current playable character roster.

There’s certainly enough units and enemy types that players could potentially farm for if the developers use a similar unlock system. However, for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what the developers have planned when the Genshin Impact TCG releases in the 3.3 update.