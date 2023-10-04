Genshin Impact players praise HoYoverse over “amazing” Neuvillette design

The Genshin Impact community has praised HoYoverse for the release of Neuvillette, hailing the 5-star Hydro character as a “triumph” in both design and gameplay.

The Neuvillette banner was released in the Genshin Impact 4.1 update and since then, players from around the world have been busy getting to grips with him. This powerful Hydro character is known to unleash surging torrents of water, which deal huge amounts of AoE Hydro damage in the game.

In fact, his charged blasts and powerful waterfalls are incredibly damaging, especially when you use the best Neuvillette build. However, Genshin Impact fans aren’t just enamored with his powerful kit, they are also in love with his amazing animations and design – with many praising HoYoverse for their hard work.

Genshin Impact players love Neuvillette design and gameplay

Writing on the official Genshin Impact Reddit page, one player noted how Neuvillete is a “triumph” in gameplay. “Excellent designed kit, super satisfying to use, amazing animations and design, fun to play. I do find a lot of usable team compositions that while it does not necessarily maximize damage output on him, are still logical, fun to play, and very powerful.”

Others have even stated that Neuvillette has managed to finally dethrone another fan-favorite character, that has remained at the top of popularity rankings since his release. “Finally! After almost 3 years, Zhongli is dethroned as the most God-like male playable character.”

HoYoverse Neuvillette has quickly become incredibly popular in Genshin Impact.

Many Travelers were keen to point out how great Neuvillette’s backstory and VAs are, which has only sparked further excitement for future character releases. “I pray Arlecchino and all future characters will be fed and treated with as much love as Neuvillette was,” one commenter replied. “Amazing character and incredible kit.”

Another player highlighted how Genshin Impact is still evolving and exciting fans, despite Honkai Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero being a big focus: “Genshin kits definitely are evolving in a big way now. They would’ve never touched their constellation and charged attacks before and now we have both in a short timespan.”

Whether HoYoverse will be able to top Neuvillette in future updates remains to be seen, but it’s clear the Hydro 5-star has reignited many players’ love for Genshin Impact.