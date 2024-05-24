Tectone praises Wuthering Waves saying it has “the best gameplay in any gacha”

Tectone has revealed his first impression of Wuthering Waves, – here’s what the popular streamer had to say about the so-called “Genshin Impact killer”.

Wuthering Waves garnered a lot of hype when it was announced back in 2022, and since then, many Genshin Impact players have been keen to see whether it can compete with HoYovere’s prolific title.

While Wuthering Waves has had its fair share of launch issues, the game continues to prove popular amongst players. As one of the leading authorities on gacha games, popular streamer Tectone had some things to say about the latest arrival.

Kuro Game Tectone has been enjoying Wuthering Waves.

Tectone highlighted how smooth the combat feels, particularly when timing dodges and parrying enemy attacks. Kuro Games is no stranger when it comes to creating combat that both looks flashy and feels fluid – after all, Punishing Gray Raven has also received similar praise.

Article continues after ad

However, Tectone believes Wuthering Waves goes above and beyond not just Kuro Games’ previous title, but also its direct competition. “This combat is the best combat and gameplay you will get from a gacha game. This is the best gameplay in any gacha in 2024 and I stand by that,” said the streamer.

Article continues after ad

Tectone was also keen to highlight how enamored he was with Wuthering Waves’ world, which many players feared would be too dark and devoid of life. After all, early promotional footage did paint a rather bleak world when compared to the colorful environments of Genshin Impact.

“I cannot tell you how wrong those people are. The world feels different because depending on where you go, you get a completely different feel and it’s also very easy on the eyes to where I was able to grind this for 24 hours without getting a headache…The graphics quality, and even the mob quality is very nice.”

Article continues after ad

Timestamp of 01:46

The streamer was also keen to point out that, unlike Genshin Impact, Wuthering Waves has much more enemy diversity. Those who have played Genshin will know just how common Hilichurls are, and they often make up the vast majority of enemies across the game’s environments.

Article continues after ad

“As of the time of recording, there are over 238 different enemies for you to fight – excluding bosses. It’s just really, really, really exciting.”

While Tectone praised the combat and environments, the same sadly can’t be said for the story – an area many players have had issues with. “The story is most likely the weakest part of Wuthering Waves right now…I would give the story pre-Scar a four out of ten, and give the story that is Scar eight out of ten.”

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, Wuthering Waves devs have revealed that they are aware of the game’s translation and optimization issues. Hopefully, they can address these problems quickly. Until then, you can claim 10 free pulls as compensation for the disruption – another area many players have praised.