How to unlock Mona's Story Quest in Genshin Impact - Dexerto

Genshin Impact has just added a new Story Quest that sees players help out Mona – the games hydro mage. However, in order to accept Mona’s magical quest, you’ll need to meet a number of requirements.

While Genshin Impact fans will need to wait a little while for the game’s big 1.1 update, miHoYo has released a number of new events that are taking place now. Alongside the Marvellous Merchandise event, there is a new quest that promises to delve into Mona’s story. The masterful mage is renowned around Teyvat for her love of astrology – in fact, Mona is known to spend all her money on research.

Of course, studying the constellations isn’t without its problems and Mona’s Story Quest will have you facing off against some of the game’s toughest enemies. Not only does the Astrolabos Chapter Quest allow you to claim some nice rewards, but it also gives you the opportunity to play as Mona. After all, this five-star unit can be pretty tough to get, especially since there has yet to be a Mona rate up banner. Find out how you can unlock the Mona Astrolabos Chapter Quest and play as miHoYo’s stargazing mage.

When does Mona’s Story Quest start?

The Astrolabos Chapter Quest will be added to every Genshin Impact server after 2020-10-26 04:00:00 (Server Time). Unlike other events, there’s no time limit for both completing and accepting Mona’s Story Quest. This means players of all Adventure Rank levels can partake in this magical quest whenever they choose. Of course, there are a number of unlock requirements that need to be met.

How to unlock Mona’s Story Quest?

Those who have reached Adventure Rank 26 will instantly unlock the Story Quest Page, but you’ll need to progress a lot further should you wish to actually play Mona’s mission. In order to unlock Mona’s Story Quest, you’ll first need to meet the following conditions:

Reached Adventure Rank 38

Completed the quest “The Darknight Hero’s Alibi” of Noctua Chapter: Act I

Obtain a 1 Story Key

Once you have completed the above, the Astrolabos Chapter Quest should appear under the Story Quest tab. Simply accept the quest to begin your magical adventure.

How to get Story Quest Keys?

Mona’s Story Quest isn’t unlocked via conventional means and you’ll need to use a Story Quest Key if you wish to play through it. Story Quest Keys are obtained by completing Daily Commissions. These daily quests are accepted from the Adventurer’s Guild and require the player to takedown camps of Hilichurls, running errands, cleaning up Mondstadt, and solving the various NPC problems.

One Story Key is given for every eight Daily Commissions completed, so it shouldn’t take you too long to acquire a key. You’ll also get a few free Primogems every time you complete your Daily Commissions. Once you have completed your quests and obtained the Story Key, simply use it to unlock Mona’s Story Quest.

