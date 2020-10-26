 How to unlock Mona's Story Quest in Genshin Impact - Dexerto
Logo
Genshin Impact

How to unlock Mona’s Story Quest in Genshin Impact

Published: 26/Oct/2020 11:10 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 11:11

by James Busby
Mona Story Quest Genshin Impact
miHoYo

Share

Genshin Impact has just added a new Story Quest that sees players help out Mona – the games hydro mage. However, in order to accept Mona’s magical quest, you’ll need to meet a number of requirements. 

While Genshin Impact fans will need to wait a little while for the game’s big 1.1 update, miHoYo has released a number of new events that are taking place now. Alongside the Marvellous Merchandise event, there is a new quest that promises to delve into Mona’s story. The masterful mage is renowned around Teyvat for her love of astrology – in fact, Mona is known to spend all her money on research. 

Of course, studying the constellations isn’t without its problems and Mona’s Story Quest will have you facing off against some of the game’s toughest enemies. Not only does the Astrolabos Chapter Quest allow you to claim some nice rewards, but it also gives you the opportunity to play as Mona. After all, this five-star unit can be pretty tough to get, especially since there has yet to be a Mona rate up banner. Find out how you can unlock the Mona Astrolabos Chapter Quest and play as miHoYo’s stargazing mage. 

When does Mona’s Story Quest start?

The Astrolabos Chapter Quest will be added to every Genshin Impact server after 2020-10-26 04:00:00 (Server Time). Unlike other events, there’s no time limit for both completing and accepting Mona’s Story Quest. This means players of all Adventure Rank levels can partake in this magical quest whenever they choose. Of course, there are a number of unlock requirements that need to be met. 

How to unlock Mona’s Story Quest?

Mona Story Quest
miHoYo
There are a number of things you’ll need to do to unlock Mona’s Story Quest.

Those who have reached Adventure Rank 26 will instantly unlock the Story Quest Page, but you’ll need to progress a lot further should you wish to actually play Mona’s mission. In order to unlock Mona’s Story Quest, you’ll first need to meet the following conditions: 

  • Reached Adventure Rank 38
  • Completed the quest “The Darknight Hero’s Alibi” of Noctua Chapter: Act I
  • Obtain a 1 Story Key 

Once you have completed the above, the Astrolabos Chapter Quest should appear under the Story Quest tab. Simply accept the quest to begin your magical adventure. 

How to get Story Quest Keys?

Commission Quests
miHoYo
Genshin Impact’s Commission Quests can be completed in just a few minutes.

Mona’s Story Quest isn’t unlocked via conventional means and you’ll need to use a Story Quest Key if you wish to play through it. Story Quest Keys are obtained by completing Daily Commissions. These daily quests are accepted from the Adventurer’s Guild and require the player to takedown camps of Hilichurls, running errands, cleaning up Mondstadt, and solving the various NPC problems. 

One Story Key is given for every eight Daily Commissions completed, so it shouldn’t take you too long to acquire a key. You’ll also get a few free Primogems every time you complete your Daily Commissions. Once you have completed your quests and obtained the Story Key, simply use it to unlock Mona’s Story Quest. 

If you want to level up the rest of your Genshin Impact gameplay and find out about all the latest news, then be sure to check out our other features.

Pokemon

Trainers disappointed with Pokemon Go Halloween “Special Raid Boss”

Published: 26/Oct/2020 10:32 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 10:33

by Paul Cot

Share

Pokemon Go

Trainers were expecting something exciting – or at least something new – for the proclaimed “Special Raid Boss” in the Pokemon Go Halloween event. However, many were left disappointed.

Unless Niantic made a last minute unknown change, that special Pokemon was Darkrai. The Pitch-Black Pokemon is currently featured in five-star Raid Battles and will remain so until Thursday, November 5.

Now let’s get one thing straight, Darkrai is a great Pokemon. It is arguably the best dark-type attacker in all of Pokemon Go and can even be effective in GO Battle League’s Master League.

Darkrai Halloween
Bulbapedia
Darkrai has regularly featured in Pokemon Go Raid Battles over the last year…

It has one big problem though, and that is it has been featured in Raid Battles several times before, including in last year’s Halloween event. Therefore, it is understandable trainers are struggling to get excited about its re-emergence.

This is especially true considering the hype Niantic put behind the ‘special’ Pokemon. Perhaps in hindsight they regret doing so.

In a post from September 23 on the official Pokemon Go blog, they stated: “Stay tuned for details about a special Raid Boss that’ll be available to challenge during our Halloween event!”

We speculated as to which special Pokemon it may be before the eventual reveal and our list did include Darkrai. Given the Crown Tundra release overlap too, we also discussed the possibility of Niantic pulling out all the stops by featuring the Galarian Kanto birds in Raid Battles.

Darkrai… again

“Darkrai in raids is quite boring because we had it twice this year already and not even 2 months apart,” @MGGamingYT shared on Twitter while discussing the Halloween 2020 event.

Elsewhere, prior to the announcement @gururajtakeshi pre-empted the dark-type Mythical Pokemon featuring: “If the mystery raid boss is Darkrai it’s disappointment.”

No Dark Void

Others had assumed upon the announcement of Darkrai returning, that it would so with a brand new move Dark Void. That’s because a datamine discovered that it had been added to the game.

It is easy to see why trainers assumed Darkrai would get this special move but unfortunately it never did. We don’t know whether it was ever Niantic’s intention to add it but it never materialized either way.

The Pokeminers even commented on its addition to the game: “We guess it’s just coincidental timing when it was added, unfortunately.”

This means an Elite TM will have to be used when it does eventually makes its way into the game. Alternatively, Darkrai may even feature in five-star Raids again…