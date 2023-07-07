Genshin Impact is one of the most popular gacha games on the market with lots of content to enjoy, but how much storage does the game take up? Here’s everything you need to know.

HoYoverse’s Genshin Impact is a hugely successful mobile and console title that has established a dedicated player base worldwide thanks to its large open world, charming anime visuals, and huge character roster that’s always growing with banner-exclusive fighters.

There are plenty of activities for Travelers to enjoy in the game whether you’re exploring Teyvat, farming for ascension materials, enjoying the in-game TCG, or simply battling enemies.

With such a wealth of content, it’s no wonder many players have sunk hundreds, if not thousands of hours into the game but prospective newcomers may be wondering how much storage is needed for Genshin Impact.

So, here’s exactly how much storage Genshin Impact takes up on different platforms, including mobile, PC, and console.

HoYoverse You’ll need to make sure you have enough storage space for Genshin Impact before you can play.

How much storage does Genshin Impact take up on mobile, PC, and console?

The amount of storage you’ll need for Genshin Impact will depend on the platform you’re using, as the PC and PlayStation versions take up significantly more space than the mobile one. We’ve provided a full rundown of how much space you’ll need for the game on each platform below:

Mobile: 20.58 GB

PC: 72.5 GB

Console (PlayStation): 70.65

As you can see from the numbers above, Genshin Impact is a large game! On mobile, especially the game has a massive install size but that’s unsurprising considering just how vast the game is with its huge open world and multiple regions players can explore in full.

How to free up storage for Genshin Impact on mobile, PC, and console

If you’re looking to jump into the game and want to try and shrink the download size slightly, (after all, everyone needs a decent amount of free space on their phone, PC, and console) one thing we would suggest is removing additional audio packs from the game.

There are a lot of audio packs that come automatically installed with Genshin Impact, and unless you’re planning to play in multiple languages, it’s unlikely you’ll need to keep them all. You can remove these by following the steps below:

Install Genshin Impact on your platform of choice Launch the game and open the ‘Paimon Menu‘ Navigate to ‘Settings‘ then ‘Language‘ Click on ‘Manage your Voice-Over Language‘ A menu will appear with all the languages available in the game Simply uninstall the packs you don’t need!

Once you’ve done this, you should have reduced the game’s storage space by a significant amount considering every audio pack takes up approximately 8 GB of space.

That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s storage space! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

