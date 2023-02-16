Genshin Impact set to remove Elliot Gindi’s voice entirely amid sexual misconduct fallout

Voice actor Elliot Ginidi has been embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal which has led Hoyoverse to remove his voice work for Tighnari in Genshin Impact.

Hoyoverse has confirmed that they will be replacing all of Elliot Gindi’s lines as Tighnari from Genshin Impact. Gindi was the English voice actor of the character but was recently hit with allegations of sexual misconduct.

The allegations first came to light when a moderator for Gindi’s Discord server, Fretcore, shared a Google document detailing his history of sexual wrongdoing.

In the post, they alleged the voice actor had been engaged in sexual relationships with teenage fans and was accused of grooming minors. He was also accused of being a transphobe, sexist, and emotional abuser.

The allegations were backed up with leaked messages between Gindi and his victims. In several images, he can be seen threatening suicide in order to pressure fans. Subsequently, many called for the removal of Gindi from the game, with fellow voice actors all coming out to support the victims.

Now, in a tweet from the Genshin Impact’s Twitter account, Hoyoverse announced all of Gindi’s voice lines will be replaced in-game over the coming months.

“We hereby confirm that Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari will no longer be voicing the character in subsequent versions due to a breach of contract” the tweet read.

“We will gradually replace Tighnari’s existing in-game voice lines, and issue these updates in the corresponding announcements.”

The change is not immediate, as devs say they are currently working with voice recording agencies to find a replacement. It is not known who is replacing Gindi, but the switch will happen gradually over time.

Many figures in the Genshin community and other voice actors in the game can be seen thanking Hoyoverse for removing Gindi so swiftly, such as the voice of Hu Tao, Brianna Knickerbocker, and Raiden Shogun, Anne Yatco.

Elliot Gindi has not responded to his removal from the game, but has previously made a statement on the allegations when they were brought up, admitting wrongdoing and apologizing.