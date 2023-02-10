Genshin Impact voice actor could be removed from game amid sexual misconduct allegations

Voice actor of Tighnari in Genshin Impact, Elliot Gindi, could be removed from the game after allegations of predatory behaviors surfaced on his Discord server.

Elliot Gindi, who provides the English voice of the character Tighnari in Genshi Impact, has admitted to and apologized for sexual misconduct involving fans which surfaced earlier this week.

The allegations first came to light when a Google document shared on Twitter by Fretcore, a moderator for Gindi’s Discord server, accused the voice actor of being a “groomer.”

In the post, they alleged the voice actor had engaged in sexual relationships with teenage fans. He was also accused of being a sexist, transphobe, and an emotional abuser.

Certain allegations were backed up by leaked messages he had with various fans. In these images, he can be seen threatening suicide in order to pressure people to get his way. Even requesting the fans meet him in person at some stages.

Morevoer, the voice actor could also be seen slandering a number of fans behind their backs, attempting to erase any evidence of their conversations happening.

Another moderator of his server, phiotan, similarly posted online to backed up the allegations. Posting messages showing Gindi had personal relationships with multiple women in the shared Discord server.

Sometime later, Gindi posted a public statement on Twitter. He said he never intended to cause any harm, and thought everything was consensual and safe.

“What is true: All of the screenshots of the chat logs. Yes, all of the cringy sex talk. Yes, I did threaten suicide if it got out. I didn’t think through the severity of that. I’m sorry.”

Many fans have subsequently called for the removal of Gindi from his role as Tighnari, and while nothing is yet confirmed, it could very well happen soon.

Developer of Genshin, Hoyoverse, said in a statement to GamesRadar+, “We deeply regret the harm and damage that happened to our fans, gamers, community and anyone affected.

“Both our internal teams and external partners including our voice acting studio have been working together on an urgent solution. And we will keep you posted on the progress.”

Meanwhile, other fellow English Genshin voice actors have spoken out and condemned his actions.

Brianne Knickerbocker, the voice of Hu Tao, said she was “furious,” and that there should be consequences for Gindi’s actions. And Stephanie Southerland, voice of Jean Gunnhidlr, said she is disgusted and upset, and that “the rest of the cast stands” with the victims.