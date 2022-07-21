Genshin Impact leak reveals Collei Dendro gameplay ahead of 3.0 Sumeru release date

James Busby . 47 minutes ago

A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed just how powerful the Dendro element can be, giving Travelers a glimpse of how it will perform ahead of the 3.0 Sumeru update.

Genshin Impact’s long-awaited 3.0 update will add the new Sumeru region and plenty of Dendro characters to the game. So far, the Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that Collei, Tighnari, and Nahida will all wield this new plant-based element.

While HoYoverse has yet to officially show any gameplay of these characters, one player has revealed how the Hyperbloom reaction works. In fact, the latest footage showcases how Collei can use her abilities to deliver a devastating amount of damage.

Collei gameplay leaks shows Dendro synergies

A Genshin Impact leaker has uploaded a video that shows how a potential Hyperbloom team could look. This new elemental reaction is triggered by the combination of Electro and Dendro abilities, which spawns projectiles and deals additional Dendro damage.

During the clip, the player can be seen fighting a level 159 Ruin Guard. After initiating the fight with Ayato’s Elemental Burst, the Traveler switches over to Kuki Shinobu and unleashes her Elemental Skill.

This Electro shield remains on the active character while dealing Electro damage to nearby opponents every 1.5 seconds. With this effect in play, the player sends out Kazuha to apply Swirl before finally applying the Hyperbloom reaction with Collei.

This causes a huge amount of burst damage, with multiple projectiles hitting the Ruin Guard and whittling down its HP. While it’s still early days, this leaked Collei gameplay reveals just how potent the Hyperbloom elemental reaction could be when Dendro characters are added to the game.

With the 3.0 Sumeru update just around the corner, Travelers won’t have to wait too much longer before they can build their own powerful team comp combinations. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest guides and updates.