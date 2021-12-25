Genshin Impact Energy Amplifier Fruition event details: Quests & rewards

Genshin Impact players will have plenty to do over the holiday break as the Energy Amplifier Fruition event kicks off on December 24. We’ve got all the information about the event’s quests and rewards compiled in one place.

The Energy Amplifier Fruition event is one of Genshin Impact’s most difficult offerings yet, and will have players sinking in plenty of time if they want to pick up the best possible rewards.

From the event’s three separate acts to taking on the Deceitful Domain high score challenges, this is everything to know about the Energy Amplifier Fruition event and its various components.

What are the Genshin Impact Energy Amplifier Fruition quests?

The event is made up of three separate Acts that unlock on different days and Act I is focused on cleaning up a few dangerous areas around Teyvat.

In order to do this, you will be visiting and clearing out enemies from a handful of Places of Interest, all in order to complete the “I, Researcher” quest and unlock the Energy Amplifier from Hosseini.

After taking care of each locale, they’ll be rewarded with Irminsul Fruit Fragments and unlock access to Deceitful Domain stages, which are the real focus of the event.

These special event areas are meant to test players’ skills by promising them some of the game’s rarest items in exchange for completing these immensely difficult challenges.

How to earn Energy Amplifier Fruition event rewards

The Deceitful Domains offer various prizes depending on how well you perform in a given attempt.

While all of the areas can be repeated, Primogems will only be awarded as part of the First Clear rewards. You can earn a total of 180 Primogems by completing the three different Domains.

Depending on your high score in the Deceitful Domains (increased by adding difficulty modifiers before loading in), you’ll receive the following rewards. Bear in mind you can only get each reward once.

Domain Score Reward 1,000 4x Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator & 20,000 Mora 2,000 4x Debris of Decarabian’s City & 20,000 Mora 3,000 4x Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth & 20,000 Mora 4,000 4x Lustrous Stone from Guyun & 20,000 Mora 5,000 4x Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir & 20,000 Mora 6,000 4x Piece of Aerosiderite & 20,000 Mora 7,000 4x Hero’s Wit & 20,000 Mora 8,000 4x Hero’s Wit & 20,000 Mora 9,000 4x Hero’s Wit & 20,000 Mora 10,000 8x Mystic Enhancement Ore & 20,000 Mora 11,000 8x Mystic Enhancement Ore & 20,000 Mora 12,000 8x Mystic Enhancement Ore & 20,000 Mora

While these rewards might sound nice, reaching the highest benchmarks in these stages will be appropriately challenging, so expect some brutal fights along the way.

When does the Energy Amplifier event end?

The event wraps up on January 3, 2021, meaning that players have 11 days to make a run for those high scores.

Once this one concludes, you’ll have to wait for the next Energy Amplifier event to have another shot at proving your mettle.