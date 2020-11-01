FaZe Clan & KSI pay tribute to TikTok star FaZe Chemo who passed away - Dexerto

Tributes have been pouring in since news broke that well-known TikToker and FaZe Clan superfan Anas ‘FaZe Chemo’ Alazzawi passed away due to complications from cancer.

Chemo was very popular on the video-sharing platform, with over 440k followers, and more than 10 million likes spread throughout his videos. He was also a diehard FaZe Clan fan, which, needless to say, is what inspired his social media name.

It was no secret he was battling cancer either, as his progress against the disease was a regular topic on his channel. Sadly, Alazzawi’s brother Armo broke the news on October 30 that the TikToker had passed away suddenly due to complications with the disease.

“Anas has been experiencing more and more pain this recent month.” Armo wrote on Chemo’s page. “The cancer spread throughout his bloodstream and got into his other leg, spine, shoulder, and head,” “It got progressively worse and worse. He eventually died in the company of my parents around 8:30 pm est on October 30th.”

After the news came out, posts remembering the FaZe superfan began pouring in from all over the internet including from YouTube star KSI, with whom Chemo often interacted through TikTok.

“So I got the news that FaZe Chemo passed away, I just wanted to say rest in peace, my guy,” a somber KSI said in his own video. “F**k cancer bro, you’ll always have a better beard than me.”

FaZe Clan also remembered their fan with a post on their official Twitter page, where thousands of fans of the organization and Chemo’s videos filled the replies with even more tributes.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Anas Alazzawi, a fan of ours who was loved all over Tik Tok under the username “FaZe Chemo,” the org wrote. “Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Anas Alazzawi, a fan of ours who was loved all over Tik Tok under the username "FaZe Chemo" Our thoughts are with his friends and family. A friend has setup a GoFundMe below to help his family with medical bills: https://t.co/i8kfAzdV7F pic.twitter.com/j1ocG9VaO9 — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) October 31, 2020

In a very classy and touching manner, FaZe also promoted a GoFundMe link that a friend of Alazzawi’s created in order to help his family pay for the TikToker’s funeral fees and medical bills.

As of the time of writing, the fundraiser has raised over $10,000 of its $50,000 goal. If you’d like to donate to help Chemo’s family with the expenses, you can do so by visiting the GoFundMe here.