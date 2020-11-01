 FaZe Clan & KSI pay tribute to TikTok star FaZe Chemo who passed away - Dexerto
FaZe Clan & KSI pay tribute to TikTok star FaZe Chemo who passed away

Published: 1/Nov/2020 21:44

by Bill Cooney
Tributes have been pouring in since news broke that well-known TikToker and FaZe Clan superfan Anas ‘FaZe Chemo’ Alazzawi passed away due to complications from cancer.

Chemo was very popular on the video-sharing platform, with over 440k followers, and more than 10 million likes spread throughout his videos. He was also a diehard FaZe Clan fan, which, needless to say, is what inspired his social media name.

It was no secret he was battling cancer either, as his progress against the disease was a regular topic on his channel. Sadly, Alazzawi’s brother Armo broke the news on October 30 that the TikToker had passed away suddenly due to complications with the disease.

@fazechemo♬ Steven Universe – L.Dre

“Anas has been experiencing more and more pain this recent month.” Armo wrote on Chemo’s page. “The cancer spread throughout his bloodstream and got into his other leg, spine, shoulder, and head,”  “It got progressively worse and worse. He eventually died in the company of my parents around 8:30 pm est on October 30th.”

After the news came out, posts remembering the FaZe superfan began pouring in from all over the internet including from YouTube star KSI, with whom Chemo often interacted through TikTok.

“So I got the news that FaZe Chemo passed away, I just wanted to say rest in peace, my guy,” a somber KSI said in his own video. “F**k cancer bro, you’ll always have a better beard than me.”

@ksiRIP @fazechemo 🙁♬ Jocelyn Flores – XXXTENTACION

FaZe Clan also remembered their fan with a post on their official Twitter page, where thousands of fans of the organization and Chemo’s videos filled the replies with even more tributes.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Anas Alazzawi, a fan of ours who was loved all over Tik Tok under the username “FaZe Chemo,” the org wrote. “Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”

 

 

In a very classy and touching manner, FaZe also promoted a GoFundMe link that a friend of Alazzawi’s created in order to help his family pay for the TikToker’s funeral fees and medical bills.

As of the time of writing, the fundraiser has raised over $10,000 of its $50,000 goal. If you’d like to donate to help Chemo’s family with the expenses, you can do so by visiting the GoFundMe here.

Entertainment

Best influencer Halloween costumes ft. PewDiePie, Valkyrae, Tfue & more

Published: 1/Nov/2020 12:32 Updated: 1/Nov/2020 12:40

by Joe Craven
Halloween in the streaming and gaming community means the same as it does everywhere else – crazy costumes and an evening of trick and treating fun. Here, we’re rounding up our favorites from a number of the biggest online entertainers. 

Despite the ongoing global health crisis throwing Halloween 2020 into chaos, the world’s largest online entertainers have proved themselves determined to not let the spookiest time of year go to waste. As such, they donned their costumes and enjoyed themselves as best they could.

Who donned the best costume, though? Here, we’ve rounded up our favorites, but we’ll leave the gold medal decision up to you.

CouRage

First up is Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop who, alongside girlfriend Maddie McCarthy, donned an awesome Albert Einstein look. Maddie is there as Einstein’s sidekick, but the jewel of this look is CouRage’s hilariously bushy wig, eyebrows and mustache. In case you missed all the references to the German physicist, CouRage helpfully captioned his post “e=mc2”.

 

E=mc2

PewDiePie

Next up is YouTube King Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg, who decided that a “very scuffed Polnareff” was to be his Halloween costume of choice. Polnareff is a core ally in Stardust Crusaders, part of the anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Pewds’ dog is even filling the role of Iggy, Polnareff’s infamous sidekick who sits on his companion’s shoulder.

 

Happy Halloween from a very scuffed Polnareff and Iggy!

Valkyrae

Third on our list is Valkyrae, who perfectly recreated Viper from Riot Games’ Valorant. The cosplay is so good that it has garnered nearly 90,000 likes as of the publication of this article,  with the mask, gloves and utility belt all hitting the mark.

Censor

Fourth is ex-CoD pro Doug ‘Censor’ Martin. He went as the infamous Jigsaw, complete with white face paint and spirals on his cheeks. We’re not sure how his girlfriend fits into the Saw narrative, but each to their own.

Corinna Kopf

While Censor is donning an infamous villain from a movie series, Corinna Kopf has channelled her inner fairy tale and gone for a Little Red Riding Hood look. There’s no wolf, but fans were still stunned at the quality of this look.

Tfue

Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney took a leaf out of Censor’s book and copied a character out of film. However, Forrest Gump is certainly not a common entry come Halloween time, but Tfue’s hilarious wig and beard seemed to entertain his followers.

Tfue on Twitch as Forrest Gump
Twitch: tfue
Tfue’s Forrest Gump look debuted on Twitch.

Neekolul

The penultimate entry on our list is neekolul, who donned an incredible Demon Slayer look for their Halloween festivities. Like Valkyrae’s Viper, it garnered significant attention on social media, sitting at just shy of 35,000 likes at the time of writing.

Charli D’Amelio

Our final finalist is Charli D’Amelio, whose dominance on TikTok translated into a hilarious Dunkin Donut outfit. Looking like a character straight out of The Simpsons, she donned the giant donut outfit in a comical TikTok uploaded on October 31. We’re not sure she’s taking it entirely seriously, but we love the look nonetheless.

@charlidameliohappy halloween tbh 🎃♬ FOLLOW ME sarahk1m – Sarah Kim

There you have it! Those are our favorite Halloween looks from the online gaming community. Who takes your first place, though?