Rapper Swae Lee invests in XSET org founded by former FaZe executives - Dexerto

Rapper Swae Lee invests in XSET org founded by former FaZe executives

Published: 28/Oct/2020 18:28

by Adam Fitch
Swae Lee Invests In XSET
XSET/Swae Lee

The rapper, who’s half of hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd, has invested an undisclosed sum in recently-launched organization XSET.

Launched by former executives at FaZe Clan, XSET pride themselves on diversity and being free of the “frat house culture” present in other organizations.

Swae Lee initially told Rolling Stone that he had invested eight-figures in XSET, though the organization later explained that that wasn’t the case but didn’t disclose a solid figure.

The rapper and XSET members gathered at the Triller house on October 22 to celebrate the launch of his latest single, prior to announcing his official involvement. As you’d perhaps expect, they played games live on the org’s Twitch channel.

XSET Swae Lee Single Launch
XSET
XSET helped Swae Lee celebrate his new single.

The report states that further deals with recording artists are in the works, as well as with athletes, and are due to be announced in the coming months.

“I always wanted to be on what’s next. There’s a network of people like myself who want to bring simple access for fans,” Swae Lee said regarding his decision to invest.

“XSET, FaZe, they have fans who like to do the same things I like to do, sit at home on a game and be lazy. I want to help make a huge network for all the kids to enjoy gaming, talk about life, talk smack to each other, get merch and have first-person access to rappers.”

Following FaZe Clan initiating president Greg Selkoe’s exit in January 2020, he and a couple of colleagues launched XSET in July. Serving as the CEO, he’s joined by vice president of apparel, Wil Eddins, and vice president of business development, Clinton Sparks.

Rappers and esports organizations have been coming together for quite some time now. Notable moves include Drake with 100 Thieves, Wiz Khalifa with Pittsburgh Knights, Pusha T and Logic with Chaos EC, and Offset with FaZe Clan.

Dating app Bumble join Gen.G in search for all-female Valorant roster

Published: 28/Oct/2020 16:36

by Adam Fitch
Gen.G Team Bumble Enters Valorant
Gen.G

Gen.G Valorant

Gen.G Esports are looking to recruit an all-female team in Valorant and have brought in Bumble to help with the search.

They originally came together in 2019 to launch Team Bumble, an initiative that housed the first all-female team in Fortnite.

Expanding their partnership, Team Bumble will continue to “create and champion a safer environment for women online” in esports by recruiting a roster in Riot Games’ new FPS title.

The search for an all-women team in Valorant has already begun, with Gen.G requesting clips, ranks, and competitive experience to be sent to them via email by hopeful recruits.

GenG and Bumble take to Valorant
Gen.G
Maddiesuun is assisting in the construction of the Valorant roster.

Gen.G’s partnership with Bumble is buzzing

To help with the recruitment process, Gen.G Fortnite player Madison “Maddiesuun” Man will serve as a mentor and talent scout in Valorant.

“As we discover new talent, we’re pushing towards an environment where women gamers are not treated as separate, but are given the full opportunity to scrim and develop their skills,” she said. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to mentor and create with the next wave of Team Bumble pros.”

The partnership between the organization and the dating app has been well-received since its inception, so there’s little doubt that this latest move will land well with the community. As well as Maddiesuun, Team Bumble houses Tina “TINARAES” Perez, Carlee Gress, and Hannah Reyes.

“By expanding Team Bumble with an all-women Valorant team, we are laser focused on finding the best untapped female talent on the planet,” said Gen.G’s general manager Nate Stanz.

“We will be integrated into the North American scene quickly, including scrims with and against our current roster. We commit to providing the correct competitive tools for the quickest path to success for all our players.”

On October 25, Cloud9 announced that they had signed the first all-female Valorant esports roster. Named Cloud9 White, the goal is to eventually combine the organization’s two rosters made up of “the best players” regardless of gender.