 xQc pitches brilliant PS5 idea, but wants a cut of the profit - Dexerto
xQc pitches brilliant PS5 idea, but wants a cut of the profit

Published: 16/Nov/2020 22:10

by Michael Gwilliam
xQc holds his PS5
Twitch/xQcOW

PS5 xQc

Like many streamers, Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was all over Sony’s newest console, the PlayStation 5, when it released. And while he likes the design, the popular broadcaster pitched his own idea for the PS5’s hub that he expects a cut of the profit for.

While loading up Astro’s Playroom on the console, Lengyel explained how he had a way to make it better and really connect players and their individual experiences.

“I want one percent of the sales from this idea,” xQc stressed before digging into his concept. “I think I have this room, back to the main room, as like almost a PS5 hub.”

The French Canadian jumped over the Playroom’s many artifacts as he continued to describe the idea.

xQc plays Astro playroom
Twitch/xQcOW
xQc’s idea would make a PS5 hub more unique.

“The players go in and they can just chill there while they’re waiting for a game to download. Each game they buy, you credit devs to create an asset. So lets say because I finished Dark Souls, you give me a blade that lands here that I can probably customize. Or a helmet,” he elaborated.

With xQc’s idea, every game would have their own assets. Whenever a game is completed, they can get “one idea” and players can have all their achievements in one spot.

“Like items on their shelves back at home, but in the game. Like a trophy room, but a bit better than that,” he added.

The concept earned a lot of praise from viewers who started spamming “PogU crazy idea” or other similar remarks.

Later on, Lengyel added to his Playroom hub concept by suggesting that players could buy wallpaper such as a “five-dollar PS5 bundle” that would include graffiti or certain colors.

“Like I said, if you’re going to do that, one percent of the profit has to go back to me!” xQc exclaimed. “Otherwise that’s f**king stupid. Because I gave you the idea, come on man.”

While it’s doubtful that Sony implements the feature or even decides to give xQc a share of the profit, it’s definitely an idea worthy of some consideration on PlayStation’s end.

That said, as it stands, xQc is already one of the richest streamers on the platform without any kickbacks from a PS5 idea. In 2020, the former Overwatch League pro earned an estimated $1,984,001 from Twitch alone.

Any income from Sony would just the icing on the cake for the 25-year-old.

Logan Paul sparks backlash after bragging he can beat Floyd Mayweather

Published: 16/Nov/2020 21:30

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Logan Paul / REVOLT TV

Logan Paul

YouTube star-turned-professional boxer Logan Paul seems to have bitten off more than he can chew after bragging that he could beat the one and only Floyd Mayweather in a street fight.

It’s no secret that the Paul brothers are prone to getting into beef with high-profile celebrities; from Jake Paul’s feuds with Soulja Boy and Chris Brown to Logan’s argument with G-Eazy, these two seem like firecrackers ready to pop off at any moment.

Combined with their boxing history, it also comes as little surprise that the brothers are raring to throw down in the ring, octagon, or even the street, as told by Logan during a paparazzi interview in mid-November.

After being caught out by cameras at night, Paul began to speak on his potential boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, which was teased (but never confirmed) in September.

Logan Paul poses in boxing gear.
Instagram: Logan Paul
YouTube star Logan Paul has sparked backlash after making some mighty claims about his potential bout with Floyd Mayweather.

“If I caught Floyd in a real fight — street fight? Whoop his a**,” Paul claimed. “No question. MMA? Octagon? Whoop his a**. The only place I think Floyd is safe is obviously the boxing ring, but to be honest, I don’t give a f**k.”

“If I caught Floyd with one punch, I would snap this f**ker in half,” he continued, drawing some exclamations from the crowd. “I’m eight inches taller. I’m 40 pounds heavier. I’m half his age. I’m two times as hungry, and ten times as smart.”

“Bro, think about it — he’s got everything to lose,” he added. “I got nothing to lose. That’s it. Mr Money wants a money fight? Let’s f**king go.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

Paul later uploaded the interview clip to his Instagram page, where he tagged Mayweather in the caption.

While it seems like Paul’s confidence is sky-high, his fanbase isn’t taking the interview all too well, with many commenters bringing up Paul’s loss to fellow YouTuber KSI in their split-decision bout from 2019.

“You gotta be joking bro, right?” one viewer wrote.

“You couldn’t even crack KSI,” yet another said.

Commenters decry Logan Paul's bragging comments about Floyd Mayweather.
Instagram: Logan Paul / Twitter: defnoodles
Commenters and critics were quick to point out Logan Paul’s loss to KSI in 2019.

Despise the backlash, Paul has ever been an influencer to fly in the faces of his haters’ expectations, having made an unprecedented comeback in his career since the incident from 2018.

The Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight is still up in the air — but considering Paul’s scathing comments, there’s no telling what will go down in the future.