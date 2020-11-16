 YouTuber completely destroys PS5 and tries to return it to Gamestop
Logo
Gaming

YouTuber destroys PS5 and tries to return it to Gamestop

Published: 16/Nov/2020 16:58

by Andrew Highton
youtuber washing ps5 in soap
Mega64

Share

PS5

The launch of the PS5 has proven to be a huge deal over the last few days. But, a YouTuber has already destroyed one and tried to return it to GameStop for a refund in a bizarre video.

The PlayStation 5 is a tough commodity to get a hold of. With pre-orders and demand greatly outweighing the supply, anyone that’s managed to secure a PS5 can consider themselves fortunate. On the flip side, anyone unable to procure one has been left to feel disappointed.

To rub salt into the wound, a popular YouTuber by the name of Mega64 hasn’t handled his PS5 with great care. Boasting over half a million subscribers, Mega64 – real-name Rocco Botte – films himself buying the console with Demon’s Souls, returning home, and letting the entertainment commence.

Destroying a PS5

After purchasing his console from Gamestop, Mega64 returns home with his new purchase – a brand new PS5 Digital Edition. He excitedly sets up the machine and tries to insert Demon’s Souls into the console, the joke being that he’s forgotten it’s a disc-less console.

From there, Rocco fumbles around trying to find a way to insert the disc to no avail. He resorts to drastic measures including applying washing up liquid to the disc and covering the PS5 in mayonnaise. When all else fails, he resorts to tools and proceeds to dismantle the console in a fit of rage.

Now, the video is obviously all supposed to be acting – that is until he tries to return it to Gamestop. He leaves a Gamestop employee completely bemused as the console is saturated in all-manner of liquids and is in literal pieces.

Needless to say, the Gamestop employee is not amused, and won’t refund the purchase. Rocco says he’ll settle for a new Xbox S instead. He does appear to walk off with something, but whether it is indeed the Xbox remains to be seen.

Whilst the comedic element is clearly present here, the sheer waste of the console may upset some people. It’s also not the first time the channel has featured the destruction of a Sony console either.

He was also seen destroying a PSP Go in one of his videos. Again, this was another console that didn’t require physical games as it is a purely digital console.
Entertainment

Billie Eilish’s ‘Therefore I Am’ instantly becomes viral TikTok sound

Published: 16/Nov/2020 16:03

by Georgina Smith
Billie Eilish looks at the camera in the Therfore I Am music video, next o the TikTok logo
YouTube: Billie Eilish

Share

TikTok

Popular singer Billie Eilish’s new song ‘Therefore I Am’ has already become a viral sensation on TikTok, with the star uploading some of her favorite videos to her Instagram story.

There’s no denying that 18-year-old Billie Eilish is one of the most popular artists of the generation. She along with older brother Finneas have produced some huge hits like ‘Bad Guy’ and ‘Everything I Wanted’ and has certainly become an icon to her many fans.

Billie recently made waves on TikTok when she finally made an account on the video sharing app, though fans were unsure whether it was her at first thanks to her brilliantly unusual username.

Two images of Billie Eilish using the TikTok timewarp filter, next to the TikTok logo
TikTok: Billie Eilish
Billie made her TikTok debut with the popular Time Warp filter

TikTok has become a hub for viral ‘sounds’ – the songs you are able to put into the background of your videos. This has breathed new life into long-forgotten songs, popularized internet gems, and often the first time someone will hear a new song is via TikTok rather than the radio.

Billie Eilish brings her brand new hit to TikTok

Billie Eilish seemed more than up for joining in on the TikTok fun with her brand new song ‘Therefore I Am’ which was released on November 12, and has even been sharing some of her favorite TikToks to her Instagram story.

The song has seen people lip-syncing to the effortlessly cool line “get my pretty name out of your mouth” with some incredible dances, makeup looks, and cool tricks.

@azzakabazzasCan we make this a trend♬ Therefore I Am – Billie Eilish

@dinaМАГИЯ вне Хогвартса 🔥♬ Therefore I Am – Billie Eilish

@baileysok1stop. ##thereforeiam ##fyp♬ Therefore I Am – Billie Eilish

Within only a few days of release, ‘Therefore I Am’ already has 297.3 thousand videos attached to it, with people captivated by the song’s unique feel, and inspired by the music video that was filmed entirely on a phone in an empty mall.

Billie Eilish’s once hilariously named TikTok account has now been converted into an official verified account, with many sad to see the username changed to simply ‘billieeilish.’

But with that blue tick added next to her name, and a rapidly increasing 10 million followers, it seems likely that Billie will stay put on the platform, leaving many excited that their videos may well pop up on the star’s FYP.