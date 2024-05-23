XDefiant: All Mastery camos & how to unlock them

XDefiant features several Mastery camos that allow players to customize the look of their favorite weapons; here’s how to unlock them.

By grinding in XDefiant, players can claim three different Weapon Mastery Skins that alter the primary color of guns. The first Mastery reward comes in Bronze, the second in Silver, and a Gold camo constitutes the third prize.

The good news is that the challenges attached to each unlock are fairly simple, especially when compared to Call of Duty’s Weapon Mastery system. However, those interested in claiming all three camos will have their work cut out since unlocking the Gold skin demands a lengthy grind.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what players must do to unlock all of XDefiant’s Mastery skins.

How to claim every Mastery camo in XDefiant

Increasing weapon levels is the only way to unlock Mastery skins, which players achieve bit by bit when killing opponents in matches.

Every kill guarantees 100 XP towards a weapon level, with each level progressing after users earn 3,500 XP. Notably, activating boosters is a good way to speed up the leveling grind.

Article continues after ad

The weapon levels required for all three camos are as follows:

Bronze – Get to weapon level 50 to unlock.

– Get to weapon level 50 to unlock. Silver – Get to weapon level 75 to unlock.

– Get to weapon level 75 to unlock. Gold – Get to weapon level 100 to unlock.

Ubisoft Gold Mastery camo for the M4A1

XDefiant players can track Mastery camo progress for their weapon of choice by following these steps:

From the main menu, go to ‘Loadouts’ and click on the ‘Custom Loadout’ option.

Scroll down and hit the selected weapon’s ‘Edit Attachment’ box.

Tab over to the ‘Mastery’ section and the progress bar will appear in the far-right corner.

For more on the weapons in XDefiant, check out our loadout guides for guns such as the M16A4, AK-47, and the M4A1. Details concerning the pre-season Battle Pass and Founder’s Pack are also worth reading up on when getting into the thick of things.