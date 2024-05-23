How to level up fast in XDefiant: Weapons & Battle Pass XP

One of the biggest concerns for XDefiant players in the days following launch was the fact that leveling up can feel like a real slog and take much longer than expected. Here’s the best and most efficient way to level up your guns and Battle Pass fast in XDefiant.

With 24 weapons all having their own attachments to unlock, as well as 100 levels to grind for mastery camos, it is very easy to sink time into getting everything finished in XDefiant, but finding the most effective way to do so has proven difficult for some players.

Fortunately, there are some key tips and tricks to help make the grind a little less overwhelming.

Use your boosters

Ubisoft Boosters are your best friend when leveling up in XDefiant.

One kill grants 100 XP and each weapon level is 3500 XP. That works out to roughly one level per 35 kills.

It goes without saying that if you’re trying to speed up the leveling process, you should be using boosters whenever you get them, both for weapon and battle pass XP. This will literally halve the time or number of kills it takes to rank up.

Pair this with some of the below advice and you should be well on your way to the most efficient leveling process in XDefiant.

Play the right gamemodes

Ubisoft While Escort is probably the best pick, you can change things up with the likes of Zone Control and Occupy too.

As expected, playing the right gamemodes can make a huge difference in the XDefiant level grind.

We would recommend primarily playing Escort and aggressively playing the objective. The game does a great job of rewarding objective players and if you stay close to the Escort and pick off enemies as you progress, you’ll rack up score like nobody’s business.

This will also likely grant you a little XP boost as you should come top of the team scoreboard, which the game rewards once again.

Alternatively, Occupy and even Zone Control could be efficient, as they do a good job of pushing teams into one concentrated area, allowing you to pick up kills while playing around the objective.

Complete challenges

Ubisoft Completing your challenges is the easiest way to pick up XP.

While it seems obvious, it’s easy to forget when you’re in the heat of battle that your challenges are your best friend when trying to earn as much XP as possible.

You should check your daily challenges as soon as you get on and prioritize those first, especially if you’re able to combine them with some of your Base Challenges too.

These shouldn’t take long to complete and will get you over 20,000 XP for doing so, on top of the XP you get while earning the challenges. For example, if one is to get 30 LMG kills for 10,000 XP, you’ll end up with 13,000 XP total thanks to the 3,000 from just the kills.

Given how many players have complained about slow progression, it’s not impossible that developers Ubisoft look to make changes here, but for now you can make the grind slightly easier with these key tips.