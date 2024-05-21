XDefiant Founder’s Pack: What is in it and how much does it cost?Ubisoft
XDefiant is a free-to-play game but it does have a host of micro-transactions that you can purchase to get a head start and show off your early adoption of the Ubisoft title.
XDefiant is a long-anticipated arena shooter from Ubisoft that is meant to rival Call of Duty. The game launched on May 21 and has come with a few different cosmetics and Founder Packs that you can get your hands on to show your early appreciation.
If you’re wondering what’s inside the Founder’s Pack in XDefiant, our handy guide has all the information you need.
How many Founder’s Packs are there in XDefiant?
XDefiant has a total of three Founder’s Packs for you to buy. These packs offer various items like exclusive character and weapon cosmetics, factions unlocks, and more in-game. Here’s a rundown of every Founder’s Pack in the game:
- Founder’s Pack
- Founder’s Pack Elite
- Founder’s Pack Ultimate
These packs include cosmetics, XP boosts, and extra in-game currency. You have the option to enjoy the entirety of the game without spending a dime. However, it will require some serious grinding to unlock everything.
Every Founder’s Pack in XDefiant?
Here is every Founder’s Pack offered on release in the game in detail:
|EDITION
|PRICE
|CONTENT
|Founder’s Pack
|$19.99
|DedSec faction unlocked with all characters
Game Over legendary skin for Sebastian
Game Over legendary skin for the P90 SMG
DedSec player card
Bronze Founder’s player card
1,000 X-Coins
Five weapon XP boosts
|Founder’s Pack Elite
|$39.99
|DedSec faction unlocked with all characters
Game Over legendary skin for Sebastian
Game Over legendary skin for the P90 SMG
DedSec player card
Exclusive Silver and Bronze Founder’s player cards
3,000 X-Coins
Five weapon XP boosts
Preseason premium battle pass access
Exclusive Masquerade epic skin for Singa
|Founder’s Pack Ultimate
|$69.99
|DedSec faction unlocked with all characters
Preseason premium battle pass access
All four Year 1 factions are unlocked as they become available
Exclusive character and weapon cosmetics
Exclusive Founder’s player cards
5,000 XCoins
20 weapon and battle pass XP boosts
How to buy Founder’s Packs in XDefiant?
Buying Founder’s Packs in XDefiant is quite simple and can be done in a matter of a few steps.
- Log into XDefiant
- Scroll over to the shop
- Select the Founder’s Pack you want to purchase
- Click “Buy Now”
Ubisoft has not said how long these will remain in the game’s shop, though they’re likely to disappear once the game exits the beta stage.
