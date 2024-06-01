XDefiant players ‘massively disappointed’ over lack of earnable skins

XDefiant players say they’re massively disappointed by the lack of earnable weapon skins in the game and are calling on the devs to create more ways to kit out their arsenal.

Ubisoft’s new shooter XDefiant has taken over the FPS genre since its release on May 21, competing with the likes of Call of Duty.

However, the devs are facing a fair bit of criticism when it comes to the game’s cosmetic system. The community voiced concerns regarding the price of various in-game skins, claiming the cosmetics don’t justify their price.

And while you can unlock Mastery camos for free by completing challenges, players are now voicing complaints over the lack of earnable cosmetics.

In a Reddit thread on June 1, one XDefiant claimed the lack of earnable cosmetics is “massively disappointing.”

“The lack of earnable Weapon skins is massively disappointing,” they wrote. “I would really love to see some skins earned through challenges and playtime not based solely on XP.”

The player added: “I would think these will be added, but there’s nothing now and that’s a big disappointment. If the only way to earn them is through purchases or battle passes, that will be a gigantic L for the game.”

However, others in the replies aren’t hopeful that the devs will release even the most basic skins for players to grind for.

“Even just some plain color skins for getting longshots or headshots or multikills, or maybe kills with specific attachments would be cool,” a player admitted. “But given that the battle pass has plain color skins in it, I’m not sure they’ll do that.”

XDefiant’s future is still bright, with season one expected to kick off on July 2, 2024, where we’ll see a full 90-tier battle pass, along with three new maps and weapons.