Xbox “Keystone” may have been spotted on Phil Spencer’s shelf

Xbox boss Phil Spencer may have shared an image of the rumored Xbox Keystone console, a streaming device reportedly set to launch next year.

Details about the unannounced console made the rounds earlier this year, courtesy of a report from Windows Central.

According to the publication, Xbox’s innovative cloud services will power the Keystone hardware, with Game Pass Ultimate supplying the content.

Should the rumor prove accurate, players can expect a smaller, cheaper Xbox device. And it could become available to purchase as early as 2023, though Microsoft has yet to formally confirm its existence.

Has Phil Spencer teased the rumored Xbox Keystone console?

A recent Twitter post from the Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has sparked quite an interesting discussion. In celebrating Fallout’s 25th anniversary, the executive shared a photo of his bookshelf, on which sits two Vault Boy figures.

But at the very top of the shelf, positioned next to an Xbox controller, is something far more intriguing – a small white Xbox.

Notably, the box is considerably tinier than the Series S. The Verge’s Tom Warren seems to think this may constitute the public’s first glimpse at Xbox’s Keystone streaming console.

At present, there’s no way to prove whether or not Warren’s guess is correct. However, this wouldn’t mark the first time that Spencer’s shelf has revealed future Xbox news.

A figure dedicated to Kojima Productions mascot Ludens appeared behind Spencer during a stream just last year. Not too long thereafter, rumors of an Xbox and Kojima partnership hit the web.

This past summer, the two entities announced that Kojima Productions will indeed team up with Xbox Game Studios for a new project.

It doesn’t seem too farfetched to think that in the next year or so, concrete details about the supposed Xbox Keystone console will begin making the rounds.