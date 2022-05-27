Microsoft confirms ‘Keystone’ streaming device to support Xbox Game Pass without console

Rumors surrounding an Xbox Cloud Gaming “streaming stick” have been confirmed, with Microsoft making a statement on its upcoming ‘Keystone’ device.

As Microsoft develops its cloud gaming services, the suggestion has long been floating around of an HDMI device allowing for plug-and-play access directly to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

These whispers have now been confirmed in an official statement from Microsoft to Windows Central. Working akin to a Chromecast with the small device tapping into your house’s wi-fi and offering an array of services including the Xbox Game Pass.

Eagle-eyed watchers of everything Microsoft does initially found reference to the ‘Xbox_Keystone’ all the way back in March, with speculation rife over the months since then. Now, it’s official.

Part of the statement provided to Jez Corden provides exciting insight into the potential of a world without needing a console to access high-end games.

The spokesperson began their statement saying: “Our vision for Xbox Cloud Gaming is unwavering, our goal is to enable people to play the games they want, on the devices they want, anywhere they want.”

Before continuing with the revelation: “We’ve been working on a game-streaming device, codename Keystone, that could be connected to any TV or monitor without the need for a console.”

With input latency over wi-fi leaving products like the Google Stadia dead in the water after release, there’s skepticism from users around the ‘Keystone’s ability to compete with any kind of console.

Internet infrastructure in the US isn't good enough for cloud gaming imo. ISP's need to step up their game on that front first imo. But they have they reason to. 🙄 — The Hamster (@HamMan89) May 26, 2022

The floundering of similar projects may be what’s kept Microsoft from releasing any kind of ‘Streaming Stick’ device up to this point. With claims that US internet infrastructure is simply not up to scratch to make this kind of product viable.

While this project has been running along quietly in the background for at least a couple of years now, there’s no telling when we may see ‘Keystone’ on store shelves. We will be keeping our eyes open for any updates on this exciting development.