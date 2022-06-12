Kojima Productions & Xbox Game Studios partnership revealed

Phil Spencer revealed a major partnership with Kojima Productions during the Xbox Games Showcase 2022 live event.

The Xbox Games Showcase 2022 featured tons of new footage for some highly-anticipated games. However, the show wasn’t just about debuting new world premiers.

Towards the end of the event, Phil Spencer brought on Hideo Kojima to reveal a new partnership between Xbox and Kojima Productions, along with the announcement of a brand-new game.

Xbox announced partnership with Kojima Productions

The partnership reveal came off the heels of another major partnership between Xbox and the Japanese development studio, Atlus.

Phil Spencer prefaced the announcement by saying “…I’m excited to announce a special partnership between Xbox Game studios and one of the greatest creative minds and innovators in our industry.”

Kojima appeared in a pre-recorded segment, revealing he would be creating a “completely new game…that no one has ever experienced or seen before” in partnership with Xbox.

According to Kojima, he has waited a very long time to start developing this new game concept, and that “Microsoft’s cutting-edge cloud technology” made it possible to begin working on this new project.

Video below starts at 1:14:44 for mobile viewers:

Kojima closes his segment by saying that while it may take some time for this project to come to fruition, he is excited at the possibilities of teaming up with Xbox Game Studios.

While we know that Kojima Productions has seemingly started production of Death Stranding 2, it sounds like this partnership has nothing to do with it.

Though details are scarce, there could be some connection between this title and Kojima’s rumored horror game Overdose, which is allegedly in early development according to industry insiders.

For now, it looks like fans will have just have to keep an eye out for whenever more concrete details about this new collaboration between Xbox and Kojima Productions are revealed.