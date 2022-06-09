Xbox Cloud update lets players finally stream games not on Game Pass

Microsoft’s next major update for Xbox Cloud Gaming will finally allow Game Pass members to stream previously purchased games that aren’t available in the streaming service’s library.

The Cloud Gaming initiative at Xbox began a few years ago, fueled by Microsoft’s intention of bringing games to as many devices as possible around the globe.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can take advantage of the feature, which remains in beta, by streaming games to compatible devices such as consoles, phones, tablets, and Windows PC.

At present, though, Xbox’s cloud streaming capabilities only apply to titles featured in the Game Pass library. This much and more will change in the months ahead.

Advertisement

Xbox Cloud Gaming expands later this year

On an unspecified date later this year, Microsoft plans to deploy an Xbox Cloud Gaming update that greatly expands upon the cloud’s offerings.

The company noted on Xbox Wire that Ultimate subscribers will be able to play select games from the cloud “they already own or have purchased outside the Xbox Game Pass library.”

In addition, the blog post outlines the first details about Project Moorcraft, a program designed to provide Game Pass members with curated demos for unreleased games.

This all-new program should arrive within the next year, with a special emphasis placed on fostering an environment wherein indie developers can build anticipation for upcoming releases.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, neither the Xbox Cloud update nor Project Moorcraft has received a firm launch date.

Nebulous release windows aside, Microsoft appears confident in the direction its cloud gaming initiative is heading. And more information could surface soon, since the joint Xbox and Bethesda games showcase will go live on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 AM PT.