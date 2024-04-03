D&D 50th anniversary WizKids minis include nostalgic surprise

WizKids’ D&D 50th Anniversary Booster Set is launching with classic and modern monster minis, as well as a surprise for fans of the D&D animated series.

Dungeons and Dragons has lasted 50 years and soared to heights of worldwide popularity through heart, heroics, and imagination. From cramped kitchen tables to high-production studios, D&D roleplaying has amassed a following everywhere you look, and anyone who ever played pretend as a child can find something in this game to connect with.

In celebration of D&D’s 50th anniversary, WizKids has put together a truly special selection of minis, celebrating the game’s history. These minis are WizKids’ largest booster set to date and highlight just how much has changed for D&D in the last 50 years while staying true to its original foundations.

The D&D Icons of the Realms: 50th Anniversary Booster Set contains figures of 25 iconic D&D monsters and villains like Mimics, Pit Fiends, the dread lich Vecna and the vampire lord Strahd Von Zarovitch. Each figure comes in two variants, one depicting its original appearance when D&D first debuted, and the other showing off its modern 5e design.

Alongside the 50 standard minis in the anniversary booster set, there are 10 secret rare figures to be found. Today, we’re sharing with you a brand-new group of 3 of these secret rares minis from Wizkids that bring a very specific, beloved part of D&D’s 50-year adventure to life.

WizKids launches minis based on D&D’s 80s TV show

The Dungeons & Dragons animated TV series holds fond memories for many older D&D fans, and this cast of wayward kids has seen some surprising representation in D&D materials of late. Characters inspired by the party have cropped us as cameos in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms.

WizKids is getting in on the celebration of this animated classic, and we’re showing off minis of Bobby, the Barbarian, his older sister Shiela, the Thief, and Uni the adorable Unicorn companion.







Joe Nuzzo, Senior RPG Producer at WizKids, felt that these characters deserved to be part of the 50 celebrations:

“We wanted to include memorable characters from D&D’s most popular media. The cartoon has made a lasting impression on the community.”

For fans of the Dungeons & Dragons animated series looking for a complete set of characters, WizKids has you covered. The previously released D&D Idols of The Realms Dragons of Stormwreck Isle tie-in contains figures based on Hank, the Ranger, Bobby, the Cavalier, and Diana, the Acrobat.

Through the Stormwreck Isle set and the 50 anniversary minis, WizKids has now fully completed the core protagonists of the show, bringing them together in mini-form for the first time. Speaking on the Stormwreck Isle Minis, Nuzzo said that:

“We wanted collectors to be able to complete the cartoon’s core cast and use those character minis in their own D&D games.”

Where to buy D&D 50th anniversary minis

Booster Bricks – packs of 8 booster boxes – can be ordered directly from WizKids, while single boosters will be coming to gaming stores soon as D&D’s 50 celebrations really start to ramp up. Individual boosters are priced at $24.99, while Bricks can be found at $200.

Check out the rest of WizKids’s D&D 50th Anniversary Collection to pre-order Beholders, Dragons, and much more.