Will there be another God of War game after Ragnarok?

Is there going to be another God of War game after Ragnarok? With the latest game from Sony Santa Monica concluding the Norse Saga, players are wondering if there will be more God of War games in the future.

God of War Ragnarok brings the Norse Saga of the Sony Santa Monica developed story to an end. Though it may close the chapter on this part of Kratos’s journey, players are still finding plenty to do in the critically acclaimed title.

Hailed as one of 2022’s best releases by Dexerto and other outlets, have we seen the last of Kratos?

Well, not exactly. There might just be another God of War adventure on the horizon.

Will there be a God of War 3 on PS5?

At the time of writing, God of War 3 has not been announced officially for the PlayStation 5. But worry not, as that doesn’t necessarily mean a new God of War game is out of the question.

Whereas the original games rounded off the Spartan storyline, the latest next-gen iterations are part of the Norse Saga. Don’t fret, we won’t be divulging any spoilers here for how Ragnarok brings the thrilling storyline to an end.

However, we can wholeheartedly say that the door is open to taking the God of War franchise into a new era.

Sony When New Game Plus arrived in God of War (2018) it came with a range of powerful new equipment for Kratos and Atreus.

Players are already theorizing where God of War 3 could go in terms of mythology, with many already proposing that Kratos should battle foes in Japanese or Egyptian mythology. The latter has proved to be the most popular with God of War players on the game’s subreddit.

Could Kratos encounter deities such as Hachiman or Khonshu? Anything can happen in God of War and we’re eager to see what comes next.

While we await the next entry, be sure to dig deep into Ragnarok and make the best of your playthrough:

