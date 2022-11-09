All God of War Ragnarok graphics modes and how to change them on PS5 and PS4

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at [email protected]

God of War Ragnarok has finally hit shelves and allows players to experiment with various frame rate options inside the game. Here’s everything you need to know about how to change the graphics modes in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok comes with several graphics modes, allowing players to enjoy the stunning visuals in 4K resolution or smoothen the experience by unlocking higher frame rates.

However, these graphics modes are restricted to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Pro. If you’re someone who still owns a PS4, you won’t be able to alter the graphic settings.

With that being said, let’s take you through the steps of changing the graphics settings in God of War Ragnarok.

Sony Whichever graphics mode you pick, God of War Ragnarok looks stunning.

All available God of War Ragnarok graphics modes

According to Santa Monica Studio, the PS5 has six different graphics combinations while the PS4 Pro has three different graphics combinations.

For the current-gen console, these modes either favor a smooth 60 FPS overall or favor quality at a native 4K resolution with lowered framerates. For the PS4 Pro, framerates will be capped at around 30 FPS but you may choose between 1080p and 1650p resolutions.

How to change God of War Ragnarok graphics options

Changing graphics modes in God of War Ragnarok is quite easy. All you need to do is follow these few steps listed below:

Fire up the game.

On your controller, press the ‘Options’ button.

Once the Settings menu appears, head over to ‘Graphics & Camera’.

Scroll down to ‘Graphics Mode’.

Now, toggle between the graphics mode according to your preference – Performance or Quality.

As we mentioned earlier, Performance will allow you to play the game at 60 FPS or higher whereas Quality will portray the mindblowing visuals at a higher resolution.

So, there you have it — that’s how you can change the graphics settings in God of War Ragnarok.

If you want to know more about the game or are stuck on a particular mission and want to make your way through, be sure to check some of our tips and guides:

All rewards at the Raven Tree in God of War Ragnarok | Beginner tips in God of War Ragnarok | Best Skills to unlock early in God of War Ragnarok | God of War Ragnarok Trophy list | How long is God of War Ragnarok? | God of War Ragnarok voice actors