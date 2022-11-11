God of War Ragnarok photo mode shows parts of Kratos nobody needs to see

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

YouTuber Speclizer managed to access God of War Ragnarok’s unfinished photo mode, though some of the features show parts of Kratos no one needs to see.

Despite the feature’s boom in popularity, Kratos’ 2018 adventure launched without a Photo Mode in tow. Developer Santa Monica Studio didn’t leave virtual photographers hanging permanently, however.

A post-launch update added the mode just a few weeks after the game’s release on PS4. But players hoped God of War Ragnarok would be different in this regard.

Unfortunately, while the development team has confirmed that Photo Mode is in the works, it presently lacks a firm due date.

God of War Ragnarok’s unfinished Photo Mode has been unlocked

YouTuber Speclizer managed to crack open Ragnarok’s incomplete Photo Mode on PS4. In so doing, the modder shared footage and a few stills that show the unreleased mode in action.

The feature boasts a host of settings by the looks of things, including lighting, vignette, and camera options. It seems players can also expect the mode to let them tinker with different facial animations for Kratos, Atreus, and Mimir.

But one animation feature reveals Kratos in a light that few would want to ever set eyes on. Since the Face 16 setting gets up close and personal in Kratos’ mouth, let’s just say that dental plans during the pre-Viking Age weren’t up to snuff.

At the time of writing, Santa Monica Studio has yet to confirm a release date for God of War Ragnarok’s much-coveted Photo Mode.

The incomplete version above still looks wildly impressive, though. With that in mind, perhaps the feature will go live sooner rather than later.

When it does arrive, here’s to hoping not too many take up the hobby of snapping close-ups of the grizzled warrior’s teeth.

God of War Ragnarok is out now on PS4 and PS5.