Defeating each and every Berserker in God of War Ragnarok is no small feat, but the challenge is more than worthwhile. Here’s what happens when you take them all down.

In the 2018 God of War reboot, Valkyries stood tall as the fiercest challengers. Eight in total were scatted throughout the realms and in battling them, a final fight with their Queen Sigrun became available.

In the 2022 sequel, Ragnarok effectively replaces Valkyries with Berserkers. Given the Valkyries have been conquered, a new threat steps up in their place. As you would expect, these Berserker fights are just as tough as their earlier counterpart.

But what happens when you get through every boss that lies ahead? If you’re a veteran of the series, you may already have a good guess, but here’s what you can expect by defeating every Berserker in Ragnarok.

SPOILER WARNING

From this point on we’ll be entering spoiler territory and discussing many of the biggest surprises throughout God of War Ragnarok. We highly recommend you experience the story for yourself before reading any further, as many twists and turns are best discovered in your own playthrough. But if you’re still here, continue down the page at your own risk.

Sony Finding and defeating all of the Berserkers in God of War Ragnarok is no small feat.

What happens when you defeat all Berserkers in God of War Ragnarok?

Regardless of which order you tackle them in, defeating all Berserkers across every realm in Ragnarok draws to the same conclusion. Once they’re all knocked down a secret final boss fight unlocks.

This last remaining challenge can be found in Midgard, at the tombstone where you first learned of Berserkers in the first place. You can interact with it when you’re ready to trigger the final step.

As this is one of the toughest tasks in all of Ragnarok, we highly recommend saving this until the very end of your run. Entering the fight under-leveled or without some of the strongest endgame equipment will have you struggling to stay afloat. It’s worth exploring some more and coming back once nearly all other loose ends have been tied up.

Fighting King Hrolf Kraki in God of War Ragnarok

Upon interacting with the grave, King Hrolf Kraki rises from the ground. The King of the Berserkers himself appears to challenge Kratos and exact revenge for his fallen allies.

This boss fight is no joke. Alongside Gna, it stands out as one of the two most difficult battles in the entire game. Expect to die — a lot. You’ll need to spend time learning the King’s attack patterns and how to best capitalize on brief windows of opportunity.

Sony The King Hrolf Kraki fight might take a few dozen attempts before you get it right.

Spamming your Runic Attacks all at once will only do so much as the King has an outrageously big health bar. It’s no use trying to focus damage as you’ll only get so far with that approach. Instead it’s vital you time your attacks and make the most of your cooldowns. Swap between weapons while others are recharging, use your companion’s summon to stagger the target, and do your best to roll out of harm’s way when possible.

You’ll also have to keep an eye out for certain charge-up attacks. Fortunately, they can all be interrupted, but you barely have a split second in which to react and pick the right counter. Whether it’s shield bashing, using a ranged attack with a certain element, or even selecting the right arrow, staying on your toes and thinking fast will serve you well.

Hilt of Skofnung reward

By conquering the challenge and taking down King Hrolf Kraki, you’ll unlock the Hilt of Skofnung, arguably the most powerful Relic in Ragnarok. Although it has a staggering 236-second cooldown, it’s well worth the wait.

Sony The Hilt of Skofnung Relic is perhaps the most powerful you’ll come across in Ragnarok. A fitting reward for regicide.

By activating this Relic, Kratos summons a mystical sword that unleashes its power from the souls within (the Berserkers you took down on your path to the King). Essentially, you can call on the collective power of the bosses you toppled throughout the journey, overwhelming any remaining targets as you clean up the realms.