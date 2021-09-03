Wild Rift free Champion rotation this week (September 2 – 9)

Here are all of this week’s free League of Legends Wild Rift Champions.

League of Legends Wild Rift has launched to an impressive response, transferring much of what makes League of Legends so popular on PC to mobile, while also streamlining the experience for touch screens and new players.

With an ever-growing roster of characters that can be purchased with in-game currency or real cash, Wild Rift newcomers will be pleased to know that they can “try before they buy.” That’s thanks to an ever-rotating selection of characters that players can choose from without having to acquire them.

Current free Champion rotation

Here are the current Champions for September 2 to 8.

Akali

Draven

Jax

Kha’Zix

Miss Fortune

Orianna

Rakan

Senna

Shyvana

Singed

When do free Champions rotate?

The free rotation Champions are swapped out on every Thursday. Be sure to check back as we update the current list.

Other ways to play new Champions for free

During limited-time events, Riot will occasionally let players earn new characters. These usually tie in with a character’s introduction to Wild Rift, and can also earn other goodies like skins and baubles.

Outside of those, players can try their hand at playing a random Champion in ARAM (All Random, All Mid). This single-lane mode swaps out some of the tactical considerations of a traditional MOBA and instead puts players on a collision course with the other team.

With all players using random Champions, it’s a fun way to experiment with new options.