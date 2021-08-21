Ultimate Akali guide: Best League of Legends builds, runes, tips & tricks

Akali is not a champion for the faint of heart. However, those who master the assassin are duly rewarded for their efforts. We’ve got the ultimate guide to mastering her, including the best builds, runes, tips and tricks.

Akali has been in the game for quite some time, but it’s only since her Season 8 rework that she became a prevalent part of the League of Legends meta.

She’s a high skill cap champion with big risks and even bigger rewards. No matter whether you’re a first-timer or a Mastery 7 veteran, we’ve got the best Akali tips and tricks so you can style on enemies with the Rogue Assassin.

Who is Akali?

Akali was once a part of the Kinkou Order, helping defend Ionia from invading forces. However, she gave up her title of the Fist of Shadow to hunt alone, pledging to protect the First Lands solo.

On Summoner’s Rift, she is a deadly AP assassin that can be flexed across the top and mid lanes, darting in and out of the shadows to strike her foes down.

Akali abilities & gameplay

Akali was once a pretty simple champion ⁠— at least before her rework. Now, she’s an agile beast on the rift, relying on her hyper-mobility to get on top of vulnerable targets and kill them before their allies can help them out.

Her kit revolves around her W, being able to dash in and out of vision and lead enemies on a rat race. Launching in with her ultimate and E, while using her Q to deal most of her damage, Akali can burst any squishy champion down in a matter of seconds.

She’s no pushover in lane either. Her Q gives her some waveclear, although not a lot. She struggles into ranged matchups in lane, who can typically poke her out and juke out her passive, but against melee opponents she can walk all over them.

Passive: Assassin’s Mark ⁠— Dealing spell damage to a champion creates a ring of energy around them. Exiting that ring empowers Akali’s next auto attack with bonus range and damage.

⁠— Dealing spell damage to a champion creates a ring of energy around them. Exiting that ring empowers Akali’s next auto attack with bonus range and damage. Q: Five Point Strike ⁠— Akali throws out five kunai, dealing damage based on her bonus Attack Damage and Ability Power and slowing.

⁠— Akali throws out five kunai, dealing damage based on her bonus Attack Damage and Ability Power and slowing. W: Twilight Shroud ⁠— Akali drops a cover of smoke and briefly gains Movement Speed. While inside the shroud, Akali becomes invisible and unable to be selected by enemy spells and attacks. Attacking or using abilities will briefly reveal her.

⁠— Akali drops a cover of smoke and briefly gains Movement Speed. While inside the shroud, Akali becomes invisible and unable to be selected by enemy spells and attacks. Attacking or using abilities will briefly reveal her. E: Shuriken Flip ⁠— Akali flips backwards and fires a shuriken forwards, dealing magic damage. The first enemy or smoke cloud hit is marked. Re-cast to dash to the marked target, dealing additional damage.

⁠— Akali flips backwards and fires a shuriken forwards, dealing magic damage. The first enemy or smoke cloud hit is marked. Re-cast to dash to the marked target, dealing additional damage. R: Perfect Execution ⁠— Akali leaps in a direction, damaging enemies she strikes. Re-cast: Akali dashes in a direction, executing all enemies she strikes.

Best build for Akali

Akali needs a few things in her kit to make sure she thrives. She’s not as bursty compared to other assassins like Evelynn, so sustain is a big thing. That’s why Riftmaker is most commonly taken on Akali, as it gives her that healing to survive in fights.

Then, she really needs to top out her damage. Sorcerer’s Shoes is great for magic penetration, Lich Bane and Demonic Embrace pairs nicely with her kit, and Rabadon’s or Void Staff are great.

However, she also needs Zhonya’s Hourglass to make sure she doesn’t insta-die in fights.

Top meta Akali build in Season 11

Mythic: Riftmaker / Night Harvester (more damage) / Hextech Rocketbelt (more mobility)

Boots: Sorcerer’s Shoes

Zhonya’s Hourglass

Demonic Embrace

Morellonomicon (if you need healing cut)

Lich Bane

Rabadon’s Deathcap (raw damage) / Void Staff (if you need to cut through resistances)

Mejai’s Soulstealer (if you take early Dark Seal and stack it)

Best runes for Akali

Akali can run either one of two of the Precision keystones ⁠— Conqueror or Fleet Footwork. Conqueror is the go-to due to the stacking damage, but if you are getting harassed a lot in lane, Fleet Footwork can help.

From there, Presence of Mind helps keep your energy up in lane, while Tenacity and Coup de Grace keep you in the fight for longer. Then you can take either Domination secondary if you want to truly burst the backline, or Resolve if you need to survive harass in lane.

Top meta Akali runes in Season 11

Conqueror / Fleet Footwork (depending on lane matchup)

Presence of Mind

Legend: Tenacity

Coup de Grace

Taste of Blood / Ravenous Hunter (if going Domination)

Second Wind / Overgrowth (if going Resolve)

Akali skins in League of Legends

Akali isn’t easy, but in the right hands, she’s a force to be reckoned with.

If you take on these tips and put in the time, you’ll be a master worthy of joining the Kinkou Order in no time.