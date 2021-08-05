Ultimate Ahri guide: Best League of Legends builds, runes, tips & tricks

Ahri is one of League of Legends’ most popular champions, with the mid lane mage-assassin having been a favorite for many years. If you’re a veteran, or just picking her up for the first time, we’ve got the ultimate guide here to mastering the Nine-Tailed Fox.

Having been released in 2011, Ahri is one of League of Legends’ older champions. Across her decade-long stint on Summoner’s Rift, her identity has remained largely the same ⁠— outside of a few changes in Season 8.

No matter if you have Level 7 Mastery, or are just picking her up for the first time, we’ve got the guide so you can learn everything you need to know about Ahri, including the best builds and runes.

Who is Ahri?

Ahri is a fox-like vastaya trying to find meaning to her life on Runeterra. Her earliest memories involved hunting with a pack of icefoxes before she decided to venture out into the world of mortals in Ionia.

In her quest, she uncovered an ability to absorb the spirit essence, and memories, of humans passing away ⁠— and even alter them. Now, she’s trying to understand her own past and regain her own memories.

On Summoner’s Rift, Ahri is a mid lane assassin-slash-mage, charming enemies and draining their spirit essence away with plenty of burst damage.

Ahri abilities & gameplay

Ahri’s kit is packed full of mobility and burst damage. She’s a jack of all trades though, with waveclear and utility to boot.

It’s all about landing that Charm though. While maxing Q is the play ⁠— after all, it’s her primary damage tool ⁠— if you can hit your crowd control, the rest of the kit just flows on naturally in being able to burst down, or chase down, your foes. Literally: Hit E, spam your buttons (including Ignite), get kills.

Passive: Essence Theft ⁠— When Ahri strikes 9 enemies with her abilities, her next ability also heals her for each enemy hit.

⁠— When Ahri strikes 9 enemies with her abilities, her next ability also heals her for each enemy hit. Q: Orb of Deception ⁠— Ahri sends out and pulls back her orb, dealing magic damage on the way out and true damage on the way back.

⁠— Ahri sends out and pulls back her orb, dealing magic damage on the way out and true damage on the way back. W: Fox-Fire ⁠— Ahri gains a brief burst of movement speed and releases three fox-fires, that lock onto and attack nearby enemies.

⁠— Ahri gains a brief burst of movement speed and releases three fox-fires, that lock onto and attack nearby enemies. E: Charm ⁠— Ahri blows a kiss that damages and charms an enemy it encounters, instantly stopping movement abilities and causing them to walk harmlessly towards her. The target temporarily takes increased damage from Ahri.

⁠— Ahri blows a kiss that damages and charms an enemy it encounters, instantly stopping movement abilities and causing them to walk harmlessly towards her. The target temporarily takes increased damage from Ahri. R: Spirit Rush ⁠— Ahri dashes forward and fires essence bolts, damaging nearby enemies. Spirit Rush can be cast up to three times before going on cooldown.

Best build for Ahri

Ahri’s mix of being a pseudo-control mage, pseudo-AP assassin means her build can be a bit wonky compared to other picks.

That being said, her best Mythic by far is Everfrost. Being able to dash on top of an enemy, lock them in place, and then CC-chain them to death with Charm is very powerful. It also gives her some much needed mana.

Cosmic Drive is a good pickup for extra mobility ⁠— but only once you can hit that 160 AP threshold. It might be worth picking up a Dark Seal to get over that mark until you get the heavy hitters in Rabadon’s and Void Staff.

Her last items are pretty flexible though. Need more utility? Get Morellonomicon. Dying too fast? Banshee’s Veil and Zhonya’s Hourglass are the best defensive options.

Top meta Ahri items in Season 11

Mythic: Everfrost / Luden’s Tempest

Boots: Sorcerer’s Shoes

Cosmic Drive

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Void Staff

Banshee’s Veil / Zhonya’s Hourglass (for defense)

Morellonomicon (if you need healing reduction)

Best runes for Ahri

Ahri’s runes are designed to do two things: Give her the burst damage she needs to one-combo an enemy, while also giving her some sustain to maintain lane dominance.

For that, Electrocute is the best option. Taste of Blood and Manaflow Band keeps her health and mana in check, while Eyeball Collection, Transcendence, and Ultimate Hunter lets her scale into the late game so she can assassinate enemies.

You can swap a couple of things out. For example, if you need more sustain, you can take Ravenous Hunter over Ultimate Hunter. But this stock-standard rune page will be good in 95% of matchups ⁠— just adjust your shard resistances as you need to fill the other 5%.

Top meta Ahri runes in Season 11

Electrocute

Taste of Blood

Eyeball Collection

Ultimate Hunter

Manaflow Band

Transcendence

Ahri skins in League of Legends

Midnight Ahri ⁠— 750 RP

Academy Ahri ⁠— 750 RP

Dynasty Ahri ⁠— 975 RP

Foxfire Ahri ⁠— 975 RP

Popstar Ahri ⁠— 975 RP

Challenger Ahri (Legacy) ⁠— 975 RP

Arcade Ahri ⁠— 1350 RP

K/DA Ahri ⁠— 1350 RP

K/DA Ahri Prestige Edition (Legacy) ⁠— 100 Prestige Points

Elderwood Ahri ⁠— 1350 RP

K/DA ALL OUT Ahri ⁠— 1350 RP

Coven Ahri ⁠— 1350 RP

Star Guardian Ahri ⁠— 1820 RP

Spirit Blossom Ahri ⁠— 1820 RP

Ahri might seem mechanically intensive for the newer League player, but she’s definitely a bridge to some of the game’s more complicated champions.

There’s nothing scarier than an Ahri who knows what they’re doing though, and this guide should have given you all the tips you need to become a master of the Nine-Tailed Fox.