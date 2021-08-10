Ultimate Evelynn guide: Best League of Legends runes, builds, tips & tricks

Evelynn is League’s ultimate AP assassin, having infuriated AD carries in League of Legends for over a decade. If you’re picking up Agony’s Embrace for the first time in Season 11, we’ve got the ultimate guide with the best runes, builds, tips and tricks for Evelynn.

Evelynn has fluttered in and out of the League of Legends meta for a while, but her 2017 rework really cemented her place as a solo queue star.

She is the embodiment of everything squishy champions hate, and she lives up to that fantasy both in lore and in-game. If you’re taking to the Rift as Evelynn for the first time ⁠— or even have Mastery 7 ⁠— our ultimate guide will have some tips and tricks you never knew you needed.

Who is Evelynn?

Evelynn is a seductive huntress, roaming across Runeterra without a home tormenting enemies who fall under her charm. The demon assumed a human form after many centuries of fine tuning her manifestation, taking advantage of human desire to fuel her own existence.

On Summoner’s Rift, Evelynn lives up to that fantasy, lurking in the shadows as an AP assassin jungler before charming up enemies and one-shotting them before they can get away.

Evelynn abilities & gameplay

Evelynn is very much about power farming the jungle early before living up to her assassin fantasy post level 6. She hits a massive power spike when her passive lets her go invisible, and her ultimate allows her to finish kills off.

You have to max Q if you want to be able to keep up pace in the jungle, and you can even cheat and put two points in it at level 3 if you aren’t going to be ganking.

Then, once you have all your abilities, it’s as simple as pressing W on an enemy carry, running at them and jumping on top of them with E (or Q if they’re just out of range), and smashing your buttons to finish the job.

Passive: Demon Shade ⁠— When out of combat, Evelynn enters Demon Shade. Demon Shade heals Evelynn when she is low on health and grants Camouflage after level 6.

⁠— When out of combat, Evelynn enters Demon Shade. Demon Shade heals Evelynn when she is low on health and grants Camouflage after level 6. Q: Hate Spike ⁠— Evelynn strikes out with her Lasher, dealing damage to the first unit hit. Then, Evelynn can shoot a line of spikes at nearby foes up to 3 times.

⁠— Evelynn strikes out with her Lasher, dealing damage to the first unit hit. Then, Evelynn can shoot a line of spikes at nearby foes up to 3 times. W: Allure ⁠— Evelynn curses her target, causing her next attack or spell after a delay to charm her target and reduce their magic resist.

⁠— Evelynn curses her target, causing her next attack or spell after a delay to charm her target and reduce their magic resist. E: Whiplash ⁠— Evelynn whips her target with her Lasher, dealing damage. She then gains movement speed for a short duration.

⁠— Evelynn whips her target with her Lasher, dealing damage. She then gains movement speed for a short duration. R: Last Caress ⁠— Evelynn briefly goes untargetable and decimates the area in front of her before warping backwards a long distance.

Best build for Evelynn

Evelynn’s build is all about maximizing damage in the shortest possible time frame. As an AP assassin, that means getting all the burst damage possible with plenty of magic penetration.

The combination of Sorcerer’s Shoes and Void Staff means if your enemy is squishy, they’ll basically be taking true damage once you take your W magic resist shred into account. With big bursts of AP from Mejai’s, Lich Bane, and Rabadon’s ⁠— it’s a total death sentence.

Protobelt goes a long way in being able to engage on your enemy if they dash away. However, if they are lacking mobility, you can just go all out for damage with Night Harvester.

Top meta Evelynn build in Season 11

Mythic: Hextech Protobelt / Night Harvester (if the enemy has no mobility)

Boots: Sorcerer’s Shoes

Mejai’s Soulstealer (if you get 10 stacks, you become unstoppable)

Void Staff

Lich Bane

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Cosmic Drive (good for extra mobility and roaming potential)

Banshee’s Veil / Zhonya’s Hourglass (if you need defensive stats)

Best runes for Evelynn

Doubling up on that burst damage fantasy, all of Evelynn’s runes look to scale her damage well into the late game. Electrocute, Sudden Impact, Eyeball Collection, Ultimate Hunter, Gathering Storm, and Absolute Focus are all great picks for doing just that.

Gathering Storm and Eyeball Collection will give her AP for days, while Sudden Impact and Absolute Focus give her a burst when she latches onto an enemy for the first time.

Electrocute is just there for the extra damage off the back of her combo ⁠— just in case your combo doesn’t finish the job.

Top meta runes for Evelynn in Season 11

Electrocute

Sudden Impact

Eyeball Collection

Ultimate Hunter

Gathering Storm

Absolute Focus

If you want to become the worst enemy of mage players and AD carries across the world, then Evelynn is the pick for you.

Let’s be real: There’s nothing quite as satisfying as rolling across your keyboard and nuking those pesky enemies.