Ultimate Amumu guide: Best League of Legends builds, runes, tips & tricks

Amumu is one of League’s easiest to learn champions, although don’t let his low skill cap fool you. The Sad Mummy can still be a potent force in the jungle, and we’ve got the ultimate guide to helping you achieve that, with the best builds and runes.

Amumu is one of League’s oldest champions, with his release dating back to June 2009. Since then, very little has changed in his kit ⁠— although in Season 11 he did get a handy mini-rework.

No matter if you’ve been an Amumu main from beta, or are just learning the Sad Mummy for the first time, we’ve got the ultimate guide, including the best builds and runes.

Who is Amumu?

Amumu is the soul of a past Shuriman prince, destined to curse everything he touches ⁠— well, that’s at least what the myths say. No one really knows though, but one thing is for sure; all Amumu wants is a friend, but his destiny says otherwise.

On Summoner’s Rift, Amumu is an easy-to-learn jungler with plenty of lockdown for ganking enemies, but can also be a pretty handy support.

Amumu abilities and gameplay

Amumu, like Warwick, is another one of those junglers that are great for new players to pick up. He’s more of a tanky pick, focusing on locking down carries and soaking up damage on the front line while your team does the rest of the work.

His jungle clear is incredibly fast thanks to his two AOE abilities, Despair and Tantrum. The latter, his E, is worth maxing to try and get through your camps as quickly (and as healthy) as possible. However, that’s not without putting a point in his Q for some ganks.

With Amumu now having the ability to charge stacks of his Q, he can quickly lock down enemies for a long time. The ability to go Q to engage, then ult, and then Q a carry as the CC ends in a late-game teamfight is immense.

Passive: Cursed Touch — Amumu’s basic attacks Curse his enemies, causing them to take bonus true damage from incoming magic damage.

— Amumu’s basic attacks Curse his enemies, causing them to take bonus true damage from incoming magic damage. Q: Bandage Toss — Amumu tosses a sticky bandage at a target, stunning and damaging the target while he pulls himself to them.

— Amumu tosses a sticky bandage at a target, stunning and damaging the target while he pulls himself to them. W: Despair — Overcome by anguish, nearby enemies lose a percentage of their maximum Health each second and have their Curses refreshed.

— Overcome by anguish, nearby enemies lose a percentage of their maximum Health each second and have their Curses refreshed. E: Tantrum — Permanently reduces the physical damage Amumu would take. Amumu can unleash his rage, dealing damage to surrounding enemies. Each time Amumu is hit, the cooldown on Tantrum is reduced by 0.5 seconds.

— Permanently reduces the physical damage Amumu would take. Amumu can unleash his rage, dealing damage to surrounding enemies. Each time Amumu is hit, the cooldown on Tantrum is reduced by 0.5 seconds. R: Curse of the Sad Mummy — Amumu entangles surrounding enemy units in bandages, applying his Curse, damaging and stunning them.

Best builds for Amumu

Amumu’s build path is very unique. He’s probably the only champion in League of Legends to build full tank, while also still picking up a Demonic Embrace along the way. Why wouldn’t he? The AP bruiser item only gives him more resistances, and a bit of damage to boot.

It compliments his core build of Sunfire Cape, Thornmail, and Abyssal Mask nicely. Outside of those four items, Randuin’s Omen and Frozen Heart are both great for doubling down on punishing AD carries with attack speed slows, while Anathema’s Chains can ensure your CC lasts for longer.

But who are we kidding? Want to have a bit of fun? Go full AP ⁠— Zhonya’s Hourglass, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Morellonomicon, Void Staff, and Demonic Embrace. Send it and one-shot enemies (although it’s not as good as the tank build, if we’re honest).

Top meta Amumu build in Season 11

Mythic: Sunfire Cape / Imperial Mandate (for support only)

Boots: Plated Steelcaps (if against AD) / Mercury’s Treads (if against AP)

Thornmail

Demonic Embrace

Abyssal Mask

Randuin’s Omen / Frozen Heart (if you need attack speed slow)

Anathema’s Chains (if you need to lock down a specific carry)

Best runes for Amumu

Gone are the days of Aftershock Amumu, Conqueror is in vogue for the Sad Mummy. He can stack it up pretty quickly thanks to being a melee champion, and then it gives him a bunch of bonus damage and sustain in fights.

The rest of his rune page is also pretty locked in. Legend: Tenacity is great for that extra hit of tanking ability, while Cheap Shot and Last Stand really maximizes his damage output. Ravenous Hunter adds a bit more sustain, while Triumph is an all-round solid rune for junglers.

Top meta Amumu runes in Season 11

Conqueror

Triumph

Legend: Tenacity

Last Stand

Cheap Shot

Ravenous Hunter

Amumu skins in League of Legends

Amumu isn’t a complex champion ⁠— he goes in and gets the job done. However, it’s that simplicity that keeps players coming back.

There’s many different ways to play him (in the jungle, as a support, full AP, or tank), so try out some of our suggestions and see which one works best for you!