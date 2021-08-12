Ultimate Hecarim guide: Best League of Legends builds, runes, tips & tricks

Hecarim is one of League of Legends most daunting champions, as the jungle fighter-tank has been a favorite for many since his release years ago. If you’re a seasoned veteran, or just playing him for the first time, we have the ultimate guide to mastering the Shadow of War.

Released in 2012, Hecarim is coming up on his ten-year anniversary on Summoner’s Rift. Throughout that time, Hecarim’s identity has mostly remained the same.

Regardless if you’re Mastery level 7, or have never played him at all, we’ve got the guide so you can know everything there is to know about Hecarim, including best builds and runes.

Who is Hecarim?

Hecarim is a spectral fusion of man and beast, hailing from the Shadow Isles. Once the human leader of the Iron Order, Hecarim was fused with his horse from a blast wave of magical force after betraying Kalista, turning him into a spectral abomination.

Whenever the Black Mist reaches across Runeterra, Hecarim and his Iron Order patrol the land and slaughter all living in his sight. Hecarim is enslaved by the Black Mist, and also, is completely one with it.

On Summoner’s Rift, Hecarim is a jungle fighter-tank, diving into enemy backlines able to deal and soak up massive damage.

Hecarim abilities & gameplay

Hecarim’s kit is full of mobility and damage. He is able to displace enemies while building health items to soak up enemy damage.

Hecarim is a dive champion in its purest form. While his E is his most important ability to knock back enemies, his Q is maxed first to deal damage.

His ganking ability as a jungler is where he shines, as his ability to displace opponents while having crazy amounts of movement speed is his bread and butter.

Passive: Warpath — Hecarim gains Attack Damage equal to a percentage of his bonus Movement Speed.

— Hecarim gains Attack Damage equal to a percentage of his bonus Movement Speed. Q: Rampage — Hecarim cleaves nearby enemies dealing physical damage. If Hecarim damages at least one enemy, he increases the damage and lowers the cooldown of subsequent Rampages.

— Hecarim cleaves nearby enemies dealing physical damage. If Hecarim damages at least one enemy, he increases the damage and lowers the cooldown of subsequent Rampages. W: Spirit of Dread – – Hecarim deals magic damage to nearby enemies for a short duration. Hecarim gains Health equal to a percentage of any damage those enemies suffer.

– Hecarim deals magic damage to nearby enemies for a short duration. Hecarim gains Health equal to a percentage of any damage those enemies suffer. E: Devastating Charge — Hecarim gains increasing Move Speed and can move through units for a short duration. His next attack knocks the target back and deals additional physical damage based on the distance he has traveled since activating the ability.

— Hecarim gains increasing Move Speed and can move through units for a short duration. His next attack knocks the target back and deals additional physical damage based on the distance he has traveled since activating the ability. R: Onslaught of Shadows — Hecarim summons spectral riders and charges forward, dealing magic damage in a line. Hecarim creates a shockwave when he finishes his charge, causing nearby enemies to flee in terror.

Best build for Hecarim

Hecarim is a mix of damage and tankiness, meaning that he should be building both HP and AD.

His best Mythic item to build is Divine Sunderer. The spellblade it comes with helps him deal damage while healing against enemy champions, and the massive amount of HP that comes with it helps him survive during team fights.

Sterak’s Gage is a great pickup next for survivability and damage, as the Lifeline passive will be the difference between living and dying many times over.

The last few items to look at are flexible. Against all-AD comps, Death’s Dance is very strong. Paired with healing and shielding champions, Spirit Visage is a great option.

Top meta Hecarim items in Season 11

Mythic: Divine Sunderer

Boots: Ionian Boots of Lucidity / Plated Steelcaps

Sterak’s Gage

Death’s Dance

Spirit Visage

Deadman’s Plate / Randuin’s Omen (for defense)

Thornmail / Chempunk Chainsword (if you need healing reduction)

Best runes for Hecarim

Hecarim’s runes are designed to help him while ganking and surviving while engaging in team fights.

For this, Hecarim needs to rune the Conqueror rune. Triumph allows him to help up after taking down an enemy, and either Legend: Alacrity or Tenacity for added tenacity or attack speed depending on enemy team comp. Coup De Grace is great for finishing off low-health enemies.

Secondary runes can be switched up. Often it’s best to go into the Inspiration tree and go for Future’s Market and Cosmic Insight.

But, if you like the Domination tree, Sudden Impact and Ravenous Hunter are also good options.

Top meta Hecarim runes in Season 11

Conqueror

Triumph

Legend: Tenacity

Coup De Grace

Cosmic Insight

Future’s Market

Hecarim skins in League of Legends

Hecarim is a great champion for those who want to learn the jungle role, and ultimately does have a high skill ceiling for those willing to put in the time to master him.

Hecarim is a terrifying champion to face when in the hands of a seasoned player, and this guide should give you all the tips needed to master the Shadow of War.