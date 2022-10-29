Where to find the Lion’s Claws in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

Fans working on the “Breaking Bones” quest line in Disney Dreamlight Valley need to locate a handful of Lion’s Claws around the Sunlight Plateau. Below is everything you need to know to find them.

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans are currently celebrating Halloween alongside the new quest lines introduced in the most recent update. The arrival of Scar in the Sunlight Plateau has added a variety of new ways to pass the time in the valley, including a new series of quests as well as access to the Mine.

Early on, players will learn that like most villains in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Scar is up to something that specifically benefits him. However, cooperating with him is necessary for those who want to access the rest of the Sunlight Plateau.

After mixing root beer and exploding candy to clear the Night Thorns out of the mine, and restoring the Pillar of Nurturing in the Sunlight Plateau, Disney Dreamlight Valley players will need to gain the ability to remove the small and large bones scattered throughout the biome. To do this, the quest line “Breaking Bones” will need to be completed.

How to unlock the “Breaking Bones” quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The “Breaking Bones” quest is unlocked after the completion of “Friends Aren’t Food.” To activate this quest, you will need to talk with Scar, who will send the player to Scrooge McDuck to begin preparation for upgrading the Royal Shovel tool.

Disney / Gameloft Disney Dreamlight Valley adds Scar to the Sunlight Plateau

After obtaining the Mold for the shovel from Scrooge, you will need to track Scar down and show him the item.

How to upgrade the Shovel in the “Breaking Bones” questline

To upgrade the shovel, players will need to collect the following items and craft the Shovel upgrade.

x5 Dry Wood

x5 Iron Ingots

x5 Lion’s Claws

How to locate the Lion’s Claws in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Like Remy’s recipes, Lion’s Claws are going to be buried in a few locations around the Sunlight Plateau. The clue given next to the task in the quest bar states they are “buried near the cliffs on the Sunlight Plateau”.

The first three can be found in the Elephant Graveyard near the cliffs, while the last two can spawn just outside the graveyard near the waterfall along the cliffside. It isn’t clear if these locations are the same in every game, or if the spawns are randomized. However, it does seem they all spawn within, and just outside of, the Elephant Graveyard area.

Thankfully, the sparkling mounds in Disney Dreamlight Valley are easy to spot, making any locations near the cliff walls perfect for digging.

After completing the list of crafting materials, players will then craft the Shovel Upgrade and equip it. Now, the Royal Shovel is capable of removing Small Bones. However, a bigger upgrade will be needed to get rid of the larger bones blocking the bridge in the Sunlight Plateau. Thankfully, the quest “The Circle of Life” will help with that – at a cost.