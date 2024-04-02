Where to buy Pokemon TCG Grafaiai ex Box

2024 has been an immense year for Pokemon TCG releases so far. Here’s where to buy the Pokemon TCG Grafaiai ex Box and what to expect when opening it.

April is looking like an exciting month for Pokemon TCG fans so far. We’ve just seen Temporal Forces come out, the Iono PTC is on the way on April 5th, and an Armarouge ex Premium Collection is on the horizon, too.

If you’re a fan of Grafaiai, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s the star of the show in a new ex Box which is coming out on April 5th. It’s currently available for pre-order and we’ve picked out some of the best places to pick it up here.

The Pokemon Company Grafaiai ex Box product photo.

It’s important to note that, at the time of writing, the links below are for pre-order only. We’ll be sure to update this article with further information once the item is released, but for now, we’d recommend picking up the Grafaiai ex Box at:

If you’ve never purchased anything from Magic Madhouse before, it’s important to highlight that they’re based in the UK. They’re one of our most highly recommended retailers for Pokemon products and valuable cards, but shipping may take a while if you’re not based in the UK.

The Grafaiai ex Box is a worthwhile addition to your collection if you’re looking for new cards and interesting promos. It comes with foil promo cards (including an over-sized one), 4 Booster Packs, and a code card for Pokemon TCG Live, too – making it great value for money.

