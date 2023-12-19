LEGO reveals Animal Crossing box art: Nook’s Cranny, Isabelle’s House Visit & more

We’re finally getting a good look at the box art of the highly anticipated LEGO Animal Crossing sets coming soon in March 2024.

LEGO is reveling in the current big-name video game collaborations, including the LEGO x Fortnite in-game event and the existing and upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario interactive LEGO sets. But there is one line of LEGO video game sets we’re looking forward to. Animal Crossing.

Since their official announcement, we’ve wanted a closer look at the upcoming LEGO Animal Crossing sets. LEGO Community member Jay’s Brick Blog has thankfully come in with a supposedly official reveal showing the box art of the upcoming LEGO Animal Crossing sets.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A look at the new LEGO Animal Crossing box art

A closer look at the image reveals box art of the following sets:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

LEGO Animal Crossing Isabelle’s House Visit – 77049

LEGO Animal Crossing Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour – 77048

LEGO Animal Crossing Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House – 77050

LEGO Animal Crossing Julian’s Birthday Party – 77046

LEGO Animal Crossing Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities – 77047

The box art appears to use in-game assets from Animal Crossing: New Horizons to match the individual theme, and covers a wide range of aspects of the game. However, we’d like to see even more Animal Crossing LEGO sets, even if they’re only based on Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Other sets we’d look forward to include LEGO sets of the D.A.L airport, the Able Sisters clothes shop, and Town Hall with K.K. Slider performing in the courtyard. That’s not even touching the possibilities of LEGO sets based on the Animal Crossing New Horizons’ Happy Home Paradise DLC. These sets will be released on March 1, 2024, and we can’t wait to build them.

Article continues after ad