Sonic Prime Season 3: Everything we know

Here’s everything we know about Sonic Prime Season 3, including any Netflix renewal and release date updates, cast, plot speculation, and more.

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of gaming’s most iconic franchises. The blue speedster has been sprinting up and down the Green Hills since 1991, and his tenure has stretched into movies, comics, spinoffs, and TV shows.

Coming after the success of SEGA’s mascot in an open world and on the big screen, Sonic Prime fits into the latter category, following the success of Sonic X in the early 2000s and Sonic Boom.

The first season dropped on Netflix last year, introducing Sonic to the Shatterverse with reality-breaking consequences – so, here’s what we know about Sonic Prime Season 3.

Will there be a Sonic Prime Season 3?

As of July 2023, Sonic Prime Season 3 hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix… but it’s looking likely.

Not only has Season 2 received positive reviews, but its first season also attracted solid viewership, ranking at number five on the top 10 chart in December 2022 – this is no small feat, given how competitive it is at that time of year.

As the second season has only just dropped on the streaming platform, we’ll need to wait and see how it performs – however, there’s a chance a third season has already been confirmed.

WildBrain, one of the production studios behind the series, shared a curious statement prior to the release of the first episodes. “The 24-episode animated adventure for kids, families, and long-time fans draws upon the keystones of the brand and features the ‘Blue Blur’ of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it’s a journey of self-discovery and redemption,” it wrote.

Seasons 1 and 2 have eight episodes each, so we’ve still got another eight to go. We’ll update this space as soon as we get any sort of confirmation.

Is there a Sonic Prime Season 3 release date?

Sonic Prime Season 3 doesn’t have an official release date right now, but we’d expect it to drop sometime in 2024.

There was a seven-month gap between the first two seasons, which would place the third season in next year’s calendar. There’s also the not-so-small matter of the writers’ strike and the risk of a SAG-AFTRA strike: even if it gets the green light, any further development will be halted until deals are reached.

The show is written by Justin Peniston and Duncan Rouleau and developed by Man of Action, the collective behind Ben 10 and Ultimate Spider-Man. Unlike the first time round, the creatives haven’t been doing any press for Season 2, probably in a stance of solidarity with fellow writers, so we haven’t got any quotes from them on the prospects of a third season.

Sonic Prime Season 3 cast: Who’d be in it?

We’d expect the Sonic Prime Season 3 cast to include:

Deven Mack as Sonic

Brian Drummond as Dr. Eggman

Ashleigh Ball as Tails

Shannon Chan-Kent as Amy Rose

Adam Nurada as Knuckles

Kazumi Evans as Rouge

Ian Hanlin as Shadow and Big the Cat

Seán McLoughlin as Jack

Rachell Hofstetter as Squad Commander Red

We’ll update this space with any further announcements or updates regarding the cast.

Sonic Prime Season 3 plot: What will it be about?

We don’t have any official plot details regarding Sonic Prime Season 3 right now. However, we’d expect to pick up straight after that cliffhanger ending.

With the second season arriving on Netflix this week, viewers have been left slack-jawed and hungry for more. “Bro the cliffhanger at the end was unreal. The voice acting was AMAZING!!!! Great job guys, CANNOT wait for Season 3,” one fan wrote.

“Just finished watching season 2 of Sonic Prime. That cliffhanger was bigger than the last one wth GIMME SEASON 3 NOW!!!!!!!” another tweeted, while a third predicted Tails Nine will be the main villain.

That’s all we know about Sonic Prime Season 3 right now. In the meantime, check out our other video game adaptation hubs below:

