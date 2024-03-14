How to get Growing Power in Warframe: Drop location and uses

In Warframe, players are constantly striving to improve their builds, and the “Growing Power” Aura mod is a standout option that can greatly enhance your team’s effectiveness. Here’s how you can get Growing Power in Warframe.

Maximizing your abilities in the game demands more than mere skill, you must have the right mods. Enter Growing Power, an outstanding Aura mod that boosts ability strength for you and your teammates when applying status effects to enemies.

This makes it an invaluable asset for ability-focused Warframes, enhancing not just individual performance but that of the entire squad. But where do you find such a powerful mod, and once you’ve got it, how can you leverage its benefits to the fullest?

Here’s everything we know about the drop location of Growing Power and how to use the mod most effectively in battle.

Digital Extremes

How to Get Growing Power in Warframe: Drop location & uses

Growing Power is a unique Aura mod that demands a specific approach to acquire it. The key to unlocking this mod lies in the serene but mysterious Silver Grove on Earth. To summon the specters guarding this coveted prize, you’ll need to embark on a botanical scavenger hunt for the necessary Apothics.

The Apothics are crafted from various plants scattered across the Warframe universe. Once you’ve gathered the right ingredients and crafted an Apothic, head to Silver Grove and prepare to face the Knave Specter. This spectral guardian drops the Growing Power mod upon defeat, but the challenge lies in the preparation and the battle itself.

Armed with Growing Power, Warframes can significantly enhance their ability output. This mod activates upon inflicting status effects with weapons, boosting ability strength for the entire team. It’s a game-changer for ability-reliant Warframes, amplifying everything from damage to healing and support capabilities.

Strategically, Growing Power shines in builds where status effects are a common occurrence. Equip weapons known for their status-inducing prowess to ensure the Aura mod’s effect is consistently utilized. In team play, coordination becomes vital, as the collective benefit of increased ability strength can streamline mission success.

