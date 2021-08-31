Warframe best primary & secondary weapons, from Bubonico to Athodai

Warframe is a free-to-play third-person shooter game that was released back in March of 2013 by Digital Extremes. It is available on PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, with crossplay coming later this year.

One of the things that sets this game apart, aside from its exciting gameplay mechanics and movement, is its weapons.

Players can choose between an exhaustive list of both primary and secondary weapons, each with its own classes, stats, and playstyles. This allows players to find weapons that suit their style of play and begin fragging out.

But with such a wide variety of weapons comes the inevitability that some guns are generally better than others. To help get started and maximize results, here are some of the best primary and secondary weapons in Warframe.

Advertisement

Warframe best primary weapons

Bubonico

This ammo-regenerating arm cannon is one of the best choices in Warframe, despite it being anything but a traditional primary weapon.

Kuva Bramma

Arguably the game’s strongest bow, the Kuva Bramma inflicts explosive hits that generate smaller cluster bombs. An explosive choice indeed.

Acceltra

Speaking of explosiveness, the Acceltra has that and speed in abundance. Once you go full-auto rocket launcher, you may never go back.

Stahlta

With high Radiation damage and critical hit chance, this death laser is one of the best primaries in Warframe.

Trumna

Slow and steady can sometimes win the race and the fight. The Tumna is one of the deadliest rifles in the game, without a doubt.

Advertisement

Warframe best secondary weapons

Kuva Nukor

There’s not much to be said here, this is widely considered to be the best secondary in Warframe – period.

Epitaph

This weapon, charged, is unbelievable. And you know what’s easier to hit charged shots with? Slowed enemies. And wouldn’t you know it, the Epitaph just so happens to slow enemies with Cold when uncharged.

Tenet Cycron

A gun that is constantly compared to the Kuva Nukor, but still packs every bit of its own punch and remains a top-tier choice.

Sporelacer

As the name implies, the Sporelacer can lace your enemy with exploding spores. Gross, but effective.

Athodai

This gun unlocks its true potential with headshot kills, which provide infinite ammo and a beefed-up fire rate. If you fancy yourself a dead eye, try out this hand cannon.

Advertisement

Trying out just about any of these primary or secondary weapons should help players to have both utility and firepower in Warframe. The best way to get the best value, however, is to see which of these fits the situation and your individual playstyle. Do some playtesting, find your pick, and click some heads.