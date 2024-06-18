Helldivers 2 June 18 Hotfix patch notes: Bug fixes, QoL improvements, more

Helldivers 2 has released another Hotfix, focusing on some highly requested quality-of-life improvements, crash fixes, and so much more.

Helldivers 2 receives a ton of patches to help add in new content, improve players’ experiences, or fix any issues implemented by any prior patches.

If that happens, Hotfixes are released, to help tidy up any glaring issues while Arrowhead works on their next major patch.

So, here’s everything that’s been changed in the Helldivers 2 June 18 Hotfix patch, as well as the full patch notes.

What’s changed in the Helldivers 2 June 18 Hotfix patch?

With this being just a Hotfix, the primary changes are focused around quality of life improvements, fresh fixes, and general bug fixes, to make your game run a little smoother.

Some main crashes that have been fixed are those surrounding settings changes, or language changes, as well as some that occur when you exit a mission.

As for the QoL improvements, Hellbombs will now land facing the player, making it much easier to take out any annoying Shrieker nests.

Full Helldivers 2 June 18 patch notes

The full Helldivers 2 Hotfix patch notes have been listed below:

Overview

For this patch, we have made improvements and changes to the following areas:

Quality of life improvements

Crash fixes

General bug fixes

Fixes

Crashes

Fixed various crashes that would sometimes occur when changing settings.

Fixed potential crash or corrupted font texture when changing the language

Fixed a crash that might occur after exiting a mission.

Fixed a crash that occurs when opening the social menu with more than 100 friends. As a result we have also limited the friends list visibility to 100. You will remain friends with anyone over 100, but you may not be able to see them if they are offline.

Fixed crash when opening social menu and having many blocked players and/or friend requests.

Fixed a crash when minimizing after changing fullscreen mode.

Fixed rare crash which could occur when picking up equipment.

Fix a crash when a client interacts with a terminal in a waiting state after host migration.

Fix a crash related to minefields.

Misc Fixes

Fix issues with dodge and prone.

Fix not being able to stand up when wielding the ballistic shield.

Fixed the Recoilless reload speed.

Fixed issue where users couldn’t write a description on console when reporting a player.

Fixes vehicle preview not despawning in Warbonds when quickly scrolling through the catalog.

Fix Spear not targeting several entities (spawners, compound objects, etc).

Sentries have a higher destruction value so most explosions do not instantly destroy them regardless of the damage amount.

Fixed bug where operation progress would be lost when kicked due to inactivity,

The “Remove Friend” and “Block Player” buttons are now hold-to-confirm instead of a single click.

Fix bug where dying would try to enter ADS.

Fix a soft lock if you receive an interact emote while holding a grenade.

Fix projectile to crosshair inaccuracies in ADS when the player is in different stances

Fixed broken player model in career tab when on someone else’s ship.

Adjudicator: fixed incorrect recoil values.

Fixed armory terminals losing their functionality if the last client player who interacted with them leaves the host’s ship.

Fix missing localization for flying patrols operation modifiers.

Fix issue where throwing knives could be left floating in the air.

Support for non-latin fonts in the game’s install folder path.

Vehicle skins are now applied to all vehicle variations when equipping directly from Warbonds.

Fixes flag objectives not properly tracking Helldiver’s position while on a Combat Walker.

PH-202 Twigsnapper helmet: fixed missing description.

Fixed the issue where the shuttle would clip through Bile Titans and terrain during landing sequences..

Improved performance on PS5 when CPU bound

Fixes FX remaining when destroying Spore Spewer

Ensure stim vfx remains on screen for the entire duration of the stim effect when med-kit bonus is present.

Fix for emote receiver players being able to use their weapons during emote animation

Hellbombs now get called down facing the player, rather than away from the player.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

