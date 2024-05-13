Gaming

Fallout 4 May 13 patch notes: Frame rate targets, increased display settings & minor bug fixes

Shane Black
Fallout 4 has received its first update since the release of the massive Next Gen patch that looks to improve the new graphical settings as well as fix some of the bugs that popped up. Here’s the rundown on the May 13 patch notes.

While the last update gave players a choice between prioritizing graphics or performance, this new drop will open it up even further to give them more control of their playthrough.

Here is the full breakdown of what’s included in Fallout 4’s newest patch.

Fallout 4 May 13 patch notes

Update Versions

  • Xbox Series S|X:1.10.765
  • PlayStation 5: 1.10.985
  • PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One: 1.10.984

Patch Highlights

Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 Display Settings

Thanks to your feedback, we’ve been able to implement the ability to control your graphic fidelity and performance. We highly recommend you run with the default settings but now you can change your options to better fit your playstyle and display.

Frame Rate Target

Frame Rate Target allows you to choose between 30, 40, and 60 (default). It is important to note that to select 40, your display must be able to support 120hz.

Visual and Performance Prioritization

You can now choose between Visuals and Performance (default) while trying to maintain frame rate target. If you choose Frame Rate Target of 60, we recommend selecting Performance. Both modes may adjust internal resolution dynamically when scenes or action get heavier.

Please note both modes can only be changed from the main menu.

Bug Fixes

  • General stability improvements
  • Fixed visual issue with certain image spaces
  • Auto HDR is re-enabled (Xbox Series S|X)
  • Fixed issue where reserved space was not displayed correctly in load order menu (Xbox Series S|X)
  • Fixed issue with character name field when in widescreen mode. (PC)
  • Fixed an issue that occasionally caused bundles to not fully download and could cause a crash
  • Fixed an issue with material swaps
  • Fixed an issue with load order that would break DLC until a restart after downloading mods (PlayStation 5)
  • Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause a crash if you returned to the Main Menu with queued mods still downloading (PlayStation 5)
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the Creation Club menu to not appear (Microsoft Store)
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when connecting to the network after a suspend/resume with the network disabled (Xbox One)

Creations Fixes

  • Fixed missing art issue with certain Creations

