How to upgrade weapons in Resident Evil Village - Dexerto

Upgrading your weapons is key to survival in Capcom’s next big release Resident Evil Village, as you’ll be able to increase their power and buy attachments to boost performance.

The world’s most popular survival horror franchise Resident Evil is returning for another round of thrilling action in its eighth mainline outing known as Village. The game is set a few years after Resident Evil 7, and players will once again control Ethan Winters.

While the game is set to release on May 7, 2021, there has already been plenty of information teased about what to expect. One of the big features in the game is the extensive upgrade system, which means players can boost their firepower for those difficult boss fights.

Advertisement

While recent Resident Evil games have put upgrades on the back burner in an attempt to increase the tension of their survival horror gameplay, Village is putting more emphasis on crafting and upgrading to help you on your journey.

Here’s everything we know about upgrading weapons in Village so far, including the weapon upgrades and attachments you can buy, and how to earn enough Lei to purchase them.

How to upgrade weapons in Resident Evil Village

In order to upgrade weapons, players will need to earn Lei, which is Village’s currency. This can be obtained by killing off enemies, who will drop cash as well as other valuable items that can be sold off.

Advertisement

Once players have enough Lei, they can upgrade their weapons by visiting the Gunsmithy section at The Duke’s Emporium, which is Resident Evil Village’s equivalent of an in-game store.

The Duke is a mysterious character who will be found wandering around at set points in the game, a bit like the popular Weapons Merchant character from Resident Evil 4, so it’s wise to save up Lei in preparation.

The following upgrades can be purchased for each weapon:

Power

Rate of Fire

Reload Speed

Ammo Capacity/Magazine Size

These upgrades vary in price depending on the weapon in question and the level of the upgrade being purchased. It’s also possible to buy weapon attachments, such as a Cheek Rest to make aiming with a Sniper Rifle more accurate.

Advertisement

How to earn Lei in Resident Evil Village

As we mentioned before, if you want to upgrade your weapons in Village, you’ll first need to earn enough of the game’s currency, Lei. There are a couple of different methods to do this, which we’ll go over below.

Killing enemies

The main method of earning Lei is to kill off your enemies. As you’ll already be doing this while you play through the game, it’s probably the easiest way to get your hands on more cash.

Enemies will often drop Lei when you take them out, but they’ll also drop valuable items that can then be sold off to The Duke by visiting The Duke’s Purse section of the shop menu.

Advertisement

Trading hidden treasures

As well as items dropped by enemies, players can find hidden treasures while exploring the world of Resident Evil Village. These can also be traded in by visiting the Duke’s Purse section of the shop menu.

We’ll update this page with details of every weapon upgrade once the game drops on May 7, 2021. In the meantime, here’s everything we know about Resident Evil Village.