Black Ops 6 SMG blueprint brings back iconic BO3 weapon

There is a weapon blueprint in Black Ops 6 that brings back one of the most popular BO3 meta guns in all its glory, and it will be absolutely lethal in the hands of the jetpack demons who played in those days.

While Call of Duty players have very split opinions on the jetpack era of COD, most agree that Black Ops 3 is the best of the three advanced movement titles.

With that, it had a number of iconic guns that players loved, from the Brecci shotgun to the M8 assault rifle that absolutely shredded through opponents.

However, the one gun they’ve brought back for Black Ops 6 was the meta SMG used by both pros and casual players alike: the VMP, and it looks almost exactly the same thanks to this blueprint.

The blueprint is available on the Jackal PDW, but you’re going to have to grind for it if you want to recreate the VMP supremacy.

That’s because the ‘VMP Elite’ blueprint doesn’t unlock until Prestige 8 Level 50, so at the time of writing there is only a small handful of players who are even able to use it.

Since it’s such a late unlock, you should also have a decent amount of prestige tokens used, but if you’re unsure how to use them best then be sure to check out our suggestions before you waste them.

Of course, the Jackal itself is a pretty strong submachine gun, especially after a number of weapon balancing changes in the November 4 update saw SMGs buffed and ARs nerfed.

We actually rank it as the best SMG in Black Ops 6, especially if you build it with the right class and attachments.

However, there are some very strong alternatives, with the likes of the Tanto and C9 feeling great to use.